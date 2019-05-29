Proteomics Market to Rise at CAGR of 14.5% During 2017 to 2025: Historical Analysis and Industry Forecast

Big Market Research has added a report on Proteomics Market. According to the report, the global proteomics market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.5% from 2017 to 2025

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The study provides a brief introduction of the proteomics market, which includes its market definition and scope. Additionally, it offers insights on key segments, regions, and leading manufacturers in the market. The study highlights recent developments in the industry. Moreover, it offers insights on current market scenario and helps to develop plans for growth in the future. Additionally, it provides a detailed analysis of the key factors responsible for the rise in demand for proteomics during the forecast period. The report is a helpful source of information for new entrants, investors, and market players to formulate strategies for development and obtain competitive advantage.

Request a Sample Copy: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2963640

The research offers an overview of the Global Proteomics Market with a brief outline of key segments. The market is segmented based on component, application, and region. Based on component type, the report bifurcates the market into services, reagents, and instruments. The reagents segment is further segmented into X-ray crystallography, microarray, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein fractionation reagents, immunoassay, spectrometry, and protein fractionation reagents. Similarly, the proteomics instruments segment is further divided into protein microarray, spectrometry, chromatography, electrophoresis, surface plasmon resonance, X-ray crystallography, and protein fractionation systems. The spectrometry segment is subdivided into NMR spectrometry and mass spectrometry. Likewise, the chromatography segment is sub-divided into HPLC systems, ion chromatography, affinity chromatography, and supercritical fluid chromatography. The applications covered in the research include disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and others.

Based on the geographical distribution, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The report offers a detailed analysis of countries from each region. Additionally, it presents the performance of each segment in these regions for the forecast period. The study provides an in-depth analysis of major market players in the market. The key players explored in the industry include General Electric (GE), Danaher Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., Waters Corporation PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, and HORIBA. The other players included in the value chain analysis are Dickinson and Company, Caprion Biosciences, Becton, and others. These analyses assist stakeholders in determining investment suitability and market players to grab opportunities for partnerships, collaborations, and agreements.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global proteomics market. The factors driving the growth of proteomics market are surge in investments for R&D of proteomics, technological developments in proteomics, rising emphasis of key players toward product development, and increasing popularity for personalized medicines.

Get a Discount: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/2963640

The report offers a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market for the forecast period, which enables investors to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. These analyses helps in understanding the competitive scenario and take necessary actions to obtain major market share in the industry.

Related Report :

Bioinformatics Market by Technology and Services, Application and Sector: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

The global bioinformatics market generated $6,389.00 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $18,233.00 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2025. The global bioinformatics market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to rise in need for integrated data and increase in applications of proteomics & genomics. In addition, drug discovery & development is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Read More: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/report/2963641/bioinformatics-market

Biochips Market by Product, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

The global biochips market was valued at $9,037 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $21,419 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025. Factors such as rise in prevalence of various life-threatening diseases increases the demand for disease diagnostics, which in turn drives the growth of the global biochips market. Moreover, rise in adoption of personalized medicines and presence of large geriatric population boost the market growth.

Read More: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/biochip-market

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Big Market Research

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: 1-800-910-6452

E-mail help@bigmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Big Market Research