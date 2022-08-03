Protein Supplements Market to hit USD 17.1 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major industry players operating in the protein supplements industry include Simply Good Foods Company, Glanbia PLC, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., The Bountiful Company, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Abbott Laboratories and Garden of Life.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The protein supplements market value is expected to exceed USD 17.1 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising awareness among people regarding health and fitness associated with readily available protein supplements is anticipated to drive the business landscape. Healthy diet and lifestyle with appropriate intake of essential micronutrients helps to prevent several disorders such as hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, etc. Millennials across the globe have increased their preferences towards consuming natural & organic sourced food and have increased their dependency on plant-based protein supplements. Due to fast lifestyle of millennials and increasing adulteration in food, the prevalence of protein deficiency is increasing in developing countries worldwide.

Protein supplements market from liquid (ready-to-drink) segment is projected to expand at 8.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. This is owing to several benefits offered by liquid protein supplements for healthy and fit lifestyle. Liquid protein supplements are ideally used during certain instances such as recovery from surgery during which the body cannot sustain heavy solid protein supplements. Liquid protein contains most of the essential and non-essential supplements and amino acids that are required during the recovery as well as maintain strength and aid in faster tissue repair after surgery. Professional athletes are benefited from these supplements as it helps to build endurance and stamina for the game.

Increasing demand for sports nutritional supplements will fuel the market expansion.

Growing awareness for health and fitness among individuals will boost the market size.

Competitors are emphasizing strategic activities such as product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.

Protein supplements market from animal-based protein supplements segment is anticipated to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2030. This is owing to the increasing demand for animal-based protein supplements among athletes and professional individual due to high requirements of micro as well as macronutrients. These proteins contain all essential amino acids and proteins that can be easily absorbed by the body without any side effects. Animal-based protein powders tend to have better amalgamation and flavor that increases the product demand across all individuals pertaining to specific health goals. Several market players are emphasizing on developing high absorbable animal-based protein supplements for faster clinical results and speed muscle recovery.

Protein supplements market from supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is likely to cross USD 4.5 billion by 2030. The is due to the accessibility and availability of protein supplements in these stores. The supermarkets and hypermarkets entail a large number of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) including the protein supplements and there has been an exponential increase in the sales volume in the past few years. Wide network of distribution channels coupled with changing customer preferences towards these stores is anticipated to increase the product acceptance rate.

China protein supplements market is expected to exceed USD 1.2 billion by 2030. This is primarily attributed to the rapidly growing disposable income, sizeable young population, and rising prevalence of protein deficiency along with malnutrition, etc. Various diseases have been increasingly prevalent in the country such as kwashiorkor, marasmus, and anemia, among others. The frequency of anemia among women in China has witnessed a significant rise in the past few years. Several market players and government authorities have carried out campaigns regarding the awareness of malnutrition and associated diseases along with importance of protein and other nutritional content for healthy lifestyle.

Some of the major industry players operating in the protein supplement market include The Simply Good Foods Company, Glanbia PLC, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., The Bountiful Company, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Abbott Laboratories and Garden of Life, among others. These prominent players are involved in adoption of several strategic acquisitions, formulations, collaborations, product launches, research activities to expand their product portfolio and market presence. product portfolio and increase their business revenue.

