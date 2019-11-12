Protective Footwear Market Report - In-depth Analysis, Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends Through 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Protective Footwear Market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next five years. Rapid surge in the market is credited to increasing focus towards fitness activities and growing penetration of retail e-commerce sector across the globe. Several healthcare professionals are recommending protective footwear for stress fracture.

Increasing use of stiff-soled shoe, a wooden-soled sandal, or a removable, short leg fracture brace shoe to stress on the foot and leg is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast period. Globally, the market is predicted to generate massive revenue over next seven years, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in protective footwear market.

Changing lifestyle patterns and increasing participation in sports related activities by young population are estimated to fuel market growth in upcoming years. Increasing adoption of protective footwear by athletes and sports enthusiasts to avoid injuries is expected to boost market sales over the coming years. Rising adoption of protective footwear during sports activities in order to avert injuries to leg muscle, knee pain, hip pain, and back pain, is leading to substantial purchase of protective footwear in North America and Asia Pacifica market. Additionally, decreasing cost of the protective footwear in Asia-Pacific market is expected to augment market demand in near future.

The recent development of innovative manufacturing technology that is increasingly adopted by industry players has led to production of high performing and comfortable protective shoes. For example, advent of a forged mesh technology, that allows development of a single layer shoe with a ribbed pattern on the upper portion with help of ARAMIS, which is a motion capture technology, has gained a lot of appreciation and demand from North America and European region. ARAMIS technology, developed by Adidas, Inc., helps to identify amount of the strain exerted on the foot. These technologies are helping users by providing required level of comfort, adequate support and flexibility along the ankle to ensure free and faster foot movement.

The protective footwear market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in footwear industry, higher approval rate by healthcare professionals, and surge in number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold major share in the protective footwear market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing prevalence of stress fracture, rising disposable income, increasing awareness level about benefits of protective footwear, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the protective footwear market are Adidas AG, ASICS Co., Fila Incorporations, Under Armour, Incorporations, Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A., New Balance Athletics Incorporations, Vans Co., Nike Incorporations, Puma SE, Reebok International, Saucony Co., Skechers Incorporations, and Woodland Worldwide.

The report package Global Protective Footwear Market to 2022 - Market Size, Development, Top 10 Countries, and Forecasts offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for protective footwear in the world and in the top 10 global countries. Along with a global protective footwear market report the package includes country reports from the following countries:

Australia, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, United Kingdom, United States.

The research includes historic data from 2011 to 2015 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Market Segmentation:

The market data is given for the following product segments:

Protective footwear of plastics or rubber



Protective footwear of leather

