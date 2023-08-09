Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Size to Grow USD 19510 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market is Segmented by Type ( Nano , Micro , Medium, Large ), by Application (Petrochemical and Gas Industry, Steel Industry, Automobile Industry, Electrical And Electronics Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Power Industry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market size is estimated to be worth USD 13560 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 19510 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Download Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-26C9115/Global_Programmable_Logic_Controller

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market:

Over the forecast period, high demand for PLC from various end-use industries is anticipated to propel market expansion.

During the forecast period, an increase in industrial automation or a growing acceptance of Industry 4.0 is anticipated to fuel the growth of the PLC market. Industry 4.0 is transforming how businesses produce, enhance, and distribute their goods. With the introduction of Industry 4.0, numerous industrial facilities are embracing digital technology to improve, automate, and modernize the entire process, enhancing the facilities' performance.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-26C9115/global-programmable-logic-controller-plc

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PROGRAMMABLE LOGIC CONTROLLER MARKET:

The adoption of Industry 4.0 standards and the development of automation have been key market drivers for PLCs. PLCs are essential for enabling smart manufacturing processes since industries are increasingly focused on efficiency, productivity, and cost-cutting. PLCs aid in the integration of data from numerous devices, enabling smooth system and machine communication, increasing output, and decreasing downtime.

The need for PLCs has increased as a result of the manufacturing industry's ongoing expansion and modernization. These controllers provide flexible manufacturing processes and automation, enabling businesses to respond swiftly to shifting consumer demands and enhance production cycles. Furthermore, PLCs play a crucial role in maximizing energy use and monitoring resource utilization as industries work to lower their environmental effect and energy consumption. PLCs are a good option for organizations that care about the environment since they improve process control by being more accurate and effective.

Industrial automation has been transformed by the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies combined with PLCs. PLCs may receive real-time data from IoT-enabled sensors and devices, enabling data-driven decision-making, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance. This integration has created new possibilities for improved productivity and data-driven improvements. Process optimization is becoming more and more important, and PLCs provide unmatched flexibility in programming and control, making it possible to optimize processes precisely. Industries are putting more of an emphasis on cutting waste, improving product quality, and making sure everything runs smoothly. PLCs give them the precise control and data-driven insights they need to accomplish these objectives.

The demand for PLCs is increasing as emerging economies continue to engage in infrastructure improvement and industrialization. These nations strive to improve their industrial capacities and maintain their competitiveness on the international scene. To fulfill the needs of their developing industrial sectors, there is an increasing requirement for automation systems like PLCs.

PLC troubleshooting is fairly simple compared to relay logic. To show the IO status, LED indicators are placed over the controller hardware. Additionally, we may verify the input or output status with the associated program, and diagnostic data is also available to find system flaws.

Buy Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-26C9115/Global_Programmable_Logic_Controller

PROGRAMMABLE LOGIC CONTROLLER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Among the major PLC manufacturers worldwide are Siemens, Rockwell (A-B), Mitsubishi, and others. The top three players hold around 63% of the market.

The greatest producer in Europe, with a market share of around 35%, followed by North America and Japan, each with a market share of about 24%. With a market share of roughly 37%, Asia-Pacific leads the way, followed by Europe and North America, each with 34% and 23%.

Download Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-26C9115/Global_Programmable_Logic_Controller

Key Companies:

Siemens

Rockwell (A-B)

Mitsubishi

Schneider (Modicon)

Omron

Emerson (GE Fanuc)

ABB (B&R)

Bosch Rexroth

Beckhoff

Fuji

Toshiba

Keyence

Idec

Panasonic

Koyo

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-26C9115&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Programmable Logic ICS Market

- Programmable Logic Controller Automation (PLC Automation) Market

- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Battery Market

- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Control Panel Market

- Compact Programmable Logic Controller Market

- Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market size is estimated to be worth USD 12550 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 19270 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.4% during the review period.

- The global factory automation market was valued at USD 242.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 558.8 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

- Industry 4.0 market size is projected to reach USD 280150 Million by 2028, from USD 107250 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2022-2028.

- Electrical Digital Twin market was valued at USD 4664.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 13510 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The global digital twin market size is projected to reach USD 26320 million by 2027 from USD 3203.4 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 35.1% during 2021-2027.

- Smart Factory market is projected to reach USD 131740 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 71200 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2023 and 2028.

- Industrial Automation market size is projected to reach USD 212410 million by 2027, from USD 130710 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

- Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market size is projected to reach USD 224400 million by 2028, from USD 137150 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2028.

- Industrial IoT (IIoT) market size is projected to reach USD 102460 million by 2028, from USD 71160 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2028.

- Smart Manufacturing market size is projected to reach USD 397120 Million by 2028, from USD 203530 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2028.

- The global supply chain management market was valued at USD 27.2 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 75.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Click here to see related reports on Programmable Logic Controller Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/918

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/919

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/920

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports