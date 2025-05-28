Brand Licensing Market to Reach USD 470.55 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growth in Apparel, Toys & Entertainment

BANGALORE, India, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Licensing Market is Segmented by Type (Apparels, Toys, Accessories, Home Decoration, Software/Video Games, Food and Beverage), by Application (Entertainment, Corporate Trademarks/Brand, Fashion, Sports).

The Global Market for Brand Licensing was estimated to be worth USD 337610 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 470550 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Brand Licensing Market:

The brand licensing market continues to evolve as companies look for innovative ways to extend brand equity and reach new consumer bases. Licensing offers a scalable, low-risk method to enter new product categories, regions, and distribution channels without direct investment in manufacturing. As global retail and digital platforms expand, the opportunities for licensed products across sectors like fashion, food, entertainment, and tech are immense. With rising demand for personalized and premium offerings, licensing remains a key strategy for brand growth, consumer engagement, and long-term revenue generation.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE BRAND LICENSING MARKET:

The food and beverage sector plays a critical role in accelerating the growth of the brand licensing market. With increasing consumer preference for branded consumables, companies are leveraging licensing agreements to extend brand recognition and consumer trust into new product categories. Popular food chains and beverage companies license their names to retail products, such as packaged snacks, ready-to-drink beverages, and frozen meals, creating new revenue streams. This strategy not only capitalizes on brand loyalty but also allows companies to expand without owning manufacturing or distribution. Additionally, health-conscious consumers are more inclined to trust familiar brands, which boosts the market value of licensed food items. Celebrity chefs and established restaurant chains also contribute by licensing recipes and branding for grocery store use. This demand for familiarity and brand reputation in daily consumables significantly fuels the global brand licensing market.

Software and video games significantly influence the brand licensing market by creating a powerful ecosystem of intellectual properties with mass appeal. Game developers and software companies often license their characters, logos, and titles for merchandise, accessories, and co-branded collaborations. For instance, successful video game franchises expand their universe through clothing lines, toys, and digital collectibles, deepening customer engagement. Similarly, software tools—especially in creative and educational fields—license their brands to content providers, hardware makers, and training institutes. With the booming e-sports industry and interactive media platforms, game-based branding becomes a lucrative avenue. These licensing partnerships allow tech companies to reach broader demographics and tap into lifestyle branding opportunities. As digital content consumption grows, software and game-based IPs continue to generate high licensing value, contributing strongly to market growth.

Entertainment, encompassing films, TV shows, celebrities, and streaming content, remains one of the most dominant drivers of the brand licensing market. Studios and production houses license character rights, logos, and visual assets to manufacturers for toys, apparel, home décor, and other consumer products. The emotional attachment and cultural relevance of characters or franchises significantly increase product desirability. Furthermore, streaming platforms have amplified this trend by releasing exclusive content with global reach, opening up new licensing markets. Celebrity licensing, too, has gained traction, where public figures license their names and likenesses for fashion, fragrances, or fitness products. This enables cross-market penetration and a continuous stream of product innovation driven by entertainment trends. The sustained demand for collectibles, themed products, and influencer-endorsed merchandise ensures entertainment remains a vital growth factor in brand licensing.

Brand licensing in the consumer packaged goods sector has seen a significant uptick due to growing consumer demand for branded household and personal care products. CPG companies benefit from licensing by aligning with well-known names that already have a loyal customer base. This association enhances product visibility and shelf presence in retail environments. By leveraging licensed branding, even smaller players can gain competitive advantage in crowded markets. Additionally, lifestyle and nostalgia-based licensing strategies drive repeat purchases and premium pricing, thus contributing to the market's growth.

Influencer culture and celebrity branding have opened new avenues for brand licensing. Social media influencers and public figures are now licensing their names and personal brands to fashion labels, cosmetic lines, and fitness products. Their established audiences create immediate trust and visibility, translating into rapid market penetration for licensed goods. The success of these partnerships encourages more brands to engage in influencer licensing deals, providing scalability and reach across digital platforms. This trend is particularly strong among Gen Z and millennial consumers, who prioritize personal connection and authenticity.

E-commerce platforms have become vital enablers for brand licensing growth by offering scalable and data-driven retail spaces. Brands can license their products to third-party sellers while maintaining control over quality and pricing through authorized channels. Online platforms also enable micro-licensing and limited-edition drops, which generate buzz and urgency among consumers. Marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart have dedicated brand registry and licensing support services, making the entry process more streamlined. This omnichannel synergy boosts licensing revenues and broadens reach.

Sports teams, leagues, and athletes license their logos and branding to apparel, merchandise, and even lifestyle products. The popularity of global sports such as football, basketball, and cricket has created massive opportunities for licensed fan gear. Officially licensed merchandise enjoys a premium position due to its authenticity. With the rise of women's sports and e-sports, the diversity in fan bases and product lines is growing rapidly. Licensing in the sports segment not only drives retail sales but also strengthens emotional engagement with fans.

Co-branded products and limited-time collaborations between brands across industries have become a strategic tool for differentiation. Whether it's a fashion label partnering with a snack brand or a beauty brand teaming up with a pop artist, such collaborations depend on licensing agreements. These partnerships generate media buzz, drive social media engagement, and create collectible product lines. The exclusivity and novelty attached to such collaborations make them highly appealing, thus acting as a growth catalyst for the licensing market.

BRAND LICENSING MARKET SHARE:

Global brand licensing key players include The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp., Authentic Brands Group, WarnerMedia, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share of about 45%.

North America is the largest market, with a share of about 57%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both having a share over 36 percent. North America leads the market due to a strong entertainment industry, a high volume of global brands, and a mature retail infrastructure. Europe follows, supported by diverse cultural heritage brands and a growing fashion and sports licensing trend. Asia-Pacific, especially China, India, and Japan, is witnessing rapid expansion due to increasing disposable income, Western brand influence, and digital commerce growth.

In terms of product, apparels is the largest segment, with a share over 17%.

And in terms of application, the largest application is entertainment, followed by corporate trademarks/brand.

Key Companies:

The Walt Disney Company

PVH Corp

Iconix Brand Group

Authentic Brands Group

Major League Baseball

Sanrio

Hasbro

General Motors

National Basketball Association

Electrolux

National Football League

The Pokémon Company International

Procter Gamble

Ferrari

Ralph Lauren

Mattel

Ford Motor Company

The Hershey Company

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker PGA Tour

Sunkist Growers

WWE

WHP GLOBAL

Caterpillar Inc

Whirlpool Corporation

Rainbow

TOEI ANIMATION

Dotdash Meredith

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WarnerMedia)

Universal Brand Development (NBC Universal)

Bluestar Alliance

Paramount Consumer Products (Paramount Global)

BBC Studios

Kathy Ireland Worldwide

NFL Players Association

- The global market for Apparel Brand Licensing was valued at USD 24550 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 41120 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Movie and Streaming Brand Licensing was valued at USD 45240 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 69900 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Film and Animation Licensing was valued at USD 105440 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 160090 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Game IP Licensing was valued at USD 83000 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 122580 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

- The global Business Licensing for Consumer Products market was valued at USD 39850 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 60790 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global market for Licensed Merchandise and Services was valued at USD 380390 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 507320 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Music Licensing Solution was valued at USD 7002 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 10540 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

