Profile® Products Expands Horticulture Business with Acquisition of Sphagnum Peat Moss Producer Sunterra Horticulture

The investment combines the industry-leading experience of both companies and expands Profile's horticultural product line to provide growers and blenders with a consistent and reliable supply of critical raw materials needed for their soil and media programs.

"We're excited to merge two of the most innovative players in the horticulture substrate market," said Jim Tanner, president and CEO of Profile Products. "Sunterra not only provides high-quality peat moss in North America, they also have an excellent team and modern facilities that complement our production."

The new products augment Profile's rapidly growing horticulture line, including HydraFiber, the most advanced engineered substrate for consistency, porosity and water availability. The acquisition will allow Profile to further enhance its strategic partnership with growers who choose to make their own mixes and blenders looking for a supply chain partner they can rely on for high-quality raw materials.

"Profile Products has established a strong market presence with products that fit well with our portfolio and corporate culture," said Albert Dorish, president and founder of Sunterra Horticulture. "Through our combined efforts and capabilities, I'm confident we'll be able to deliver a full range of solutions and services to support customers with their horticultural needs."

Sunterra joins Profile's extensive global portfolio, which also includes proven technologies for erosion control, landscaping, sports field conditioning, and golf course construction and maintenance. The transaction closed on December 1, 2020. Financial details were not disclosed.

About Profile Products

Based in Buffalo Grove, Ill., PROFILE Products LLC is the world's leading provider of environmentally sound, site-specific solutions for horticultural production, erosion control and vegetation establishment, soil modification, and sports turf. For more information call (800) 508-8681, internationally +1 (847) 279-3751, email info@profileproducts.com or visit profileproducts.com.

About Sunterra Horticulture

Based in Manitoba, Canada, Sunterra Horticulture is a premium, professional-grade Canadian sphagnum peat moss producer. Sunterra provides its customers with high quality growing media manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities. For more information call +1 (204) 276-2358, email info@sunterrahorticulture.com or visit sunterrahorticulture.com.

