Professor Dr. Maurits van Rooijen Appointed Rector of University of Applied Sciences Europe

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Senate of the University of Applied Sciences Europe has elected Professor Dr. Maurits van Rooijen as Rector of the University of Applied Sciences Europe (UE). Professor van Rooijen took up his new role on 1st September 2019, working across UE's three main campus' in Berlin, Hamburg and Iserlohn, Germany.

In addition to his appointment as Rector of UE, Professor Van Rooijen will retain his current position of Chief Academic Officer of Global University Systems. In 2012, Professor van Rooijen joined Aaron Etingen to launch a global approach to education at Global University Systems (GUS).

In the role of Rector, Professor van Rooijen will lead on the overall strategy of the University relating to the student experience, maintaining the high quality delivery of education, and academic advancement for each of the three campuses. Professor van Rooijen will also focus on engagement with external stakeholders and will work to raise the standing of UE departments in regard to their impact in society, from local to international.

As UE teaches a wide range of subjects, including Business Management, Media and Communication Management, Sports Management, and Art & Design, Professor van Rooijen will be utilising his uniquely broad experience to serve the students and the University as a whole.

Prior to GUS, Professor van Rooijen held, amongst other positions, the role of CEO and Rector Magnificus at Nyenrode University and Executive Vice President of the University of Westminster in London. He holds a range of international leadership positions including as the long-serving co-Chairman of the US-based World Association for Co-operative and Work-Integrated Learning (WACE).

Lars van der Leeuw-Holtvoeth, UE Chancellor and Chairman of the Senate of the University of Applied Sciences Europe, said: "We are very pleased to be able to announce the appointment of Professor Maurits van Rooijen as Rector at UE, and we wish him the very best in his new academic and leadership role. The University goes from strength to strength and Professor van Rooijen will help us navigate this growth with ongoing stability into the future."

Professor Maurits van Rooijen, Rector of UE, commented: "I would like to express my thanks to the Senate for their confidence and very much look forward to working with my new colleagues and all students across the three UE campuses to ensure we shall be as successful as we know our university can be. We have exciting years ahead of us and the outcomes will primarily be the result of our ability to work together and make great things happen."

About the University of Applied Sciences Europe – Iserlohn, Berlin, Hamburg

The University of Applied Sciences Europe (UE) is a state-accredited institution of higher education with campuses in Iserlohn, Berlin and Hamburg. UE educates the designers and decision-makers of tomorrow in the fields of Business Management, Media and Communication Management, Sports Management, Digital Business, Psychology, and Art & Design. The University lays the foundations for students' careers on the global employment market, with such corporate partners as Real Madrid Graduate School. Through an extensive network of partner institutions around the world, the University of Applied Sciences Europe promotes international and intercultural exchange in research, teaching, and practice.

Besides programmes on the Bachelor and Master levels, the University also offers dual study programmes along with an online MBA. 2014 saw the University re-accredited for a further ten years, giving it Germany's highest possible academic quality label. U-Multirank has also recognized UE as a world market leader in international orientation and has ranked us as one of the top 10 universities for teaching quality in Business Administration.

About Global University Systems

Global University Systems (GUS) owns and operates one of the world's most diverse networks of higher education institutions, with over 75,000 students in eight countries and a global presence online. Leading UK-based institutions such as The University of Law (ULaw), London School of Business and Finance (LSBF), Arden University, University Canada West (UCW), the University of Applied Sciences Europe (UE), and the Berlin-based GISMA Business School, are part of the group, which owns four universities and a wide network of language, business, and professional schools. As well as the UK and Germany, the group operates institutions in Canada, Ireland, Israel, and Singapore.

SOURCE University of Applied Sciences Europe (UE)