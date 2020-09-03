Professor Carlos Henrique de Brito Cruz appointed Senior Vice President, Elsevier Research Networks

Brito Cruz will support Elsevier's objectives to deliver insights and analytics to universities and funding bodies around the world that enable them to achieve their desired outcomes. Brito will engage with funders and university leaders to understand their priorities. He will work collaboratively and pragmatically to make tangible progress in addressing issues and opportunities identified.

Dr. Nick Fowler, Chief Academic Officer at Elsevier, said: "We are delighted to welcome Brito Cruz to the Elsevier team. He brings with him a wealth of experience and insights from his distinguished career in science, university and funding leadership. His appointment reflects Elsevier's strong commitment to working with the international research community and of building trusted relationships with university leaders and funding bodies around the world."

Brito Cruz commented: "I have long been impressed with Elsevier's commitment to support university leaders and funders in their efforts to advance research outcomes and to evaluate that impact using data and analytical tools, which is a key goal. I'm delighted to join the team to assist in connecting the opportunities to make the social, economic and intellectual impact of research more visible and effective worldwide."

Brito Cruz has a highly distinguished career in research as a scientist, a university leader, and a research funding agency leader. As a researcher he has degrees in both Electrical Engineering and Physics and worked at the University of Campinas, University of Rome, University Pierre et Marie Curie and AT&T Bell Laboratories. As a university leader, Brito's career in administration culminated in him becoming Rector of the University of Campinas, which is consistently ranked among the top universities Latin America. As a funder, Brito was, for 15 years, the Scientific Director at the São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) where he worked to develop a broad network for international research collaboration with entities around the world. He also chaired the Governing Board of the Global Research Council, which comprises the heads of science and engineering funding agencies worldwide, promoting the sharing of data and best practices for high-quality collaboration among funding agencies.

A member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences and a Fellow of the AAAS, Brito is also a member of the Council of the United Nations University, the Shell Science Council, the International Advisory Board of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, and the Panel of Judges for the Queen Elizabeth Engineering Prize. He received the Ordre des Palmes Academiques de France, the Order of the Scientific Merit from the Federative Republic of Brazil, and the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Brito Cruz will be based in Oxford, UK.

