Professional Energy Services Expands Presence in UK with New Milton Keynes Office

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Energy Services, a leading UK Energy Broker, has announced that it has expanded into the Milton Keynes area with the opening of a new office. The new office will allow for Professional Energy Services to increase its growing head count and attract top industry talent.

"By moving into a new UK premises, off the back of a great first year since our acquisition of EUtilityUK, we are excited to be expanding the team and growing in the Milton Keynes area" explained Alex Dovey. "By opening in the Milton Keynes district, we are able to attract industry top talent as we operate in a region known by energy and utilities professionals" Alex continued.

Professional Energy Services have seen success this year due to their transparent approach as an energy broker. They work with their clients to help them reduce their energy costs, by finding the best suppliers and contracts suited for their client's business model and consumption. With expert energy consultants and experience in supporting net zero goals, Professional Energy Services are looking forward to the next chapter in their history with the move to the new Milton Keynes office.

About Professional Energy Services

Professional Energy Services Limited (PES) is one of the longest established energy consultants in the UK, we provide end-to-end energy management services as we look to find the best energy tariffs based on your businesses size and consumption. Well known for being a software company as much as we are an energy company. We source competitive energy contracts for businesses of all sizes and couple this with pioneering technology to provide ongoing energy and cost savings

For more information visit www.professionalenergy.co.uk



Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1634603/Professional_Energy_Services_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.professionalenergy.co.uk/



SOURCE Professional Energy Services