Product Prototyping Market to Expand Owing to Rising Need for Minimizing Manufacturing Costs, States TMR Report

- Product prototyping is being increasingly used in consumer goods, electronics, and healthcare industries

- Increase in industrial automation and R&D activities in technology is propelling the North America product prototyping market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global product prototyping market is prognosticated to register growth at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031, as per the research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Product prototyping is gaining immense popularity, and is being increasingly adopted by enterprises from different end-use industries such as the healthcare, consumer goods, and electronics industries. One of the important factors fueling the adoption of product prototyping is several advantages such as its ability to provide the time and cost estimations for manufacturing a product and assure validity of material utilized for the product. This explains why the global product prototyping market is expected to be valued at US$ 45.60 Bn by 2031.

Major players in the global product prototyping market increasing focus on the technological advancements. For instance, they are concentrating on the adoption of the 3D printing technology in the manufacturing and prototyping applications. Enterprises in the global product prototyping market are increasing focus on the use of cost-efficient prototyping materials for function applications where there is no need for testing the performance of prototypes. These initiatives are favoring the growth of the product prototyping market, according analysts at TMR.

The product prototyping market is prognosticated to gain profitable prospects in North America, owing to R&D activities in the field of technology. Rise in the spending on industrial automation in North America is boosting the regional market. Hence, the North America product prototyping market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period and gain a valuation of US$ 17.48 Bn by 2031.

Product Prototyping Market: Key Findings

Product prototyping is being increasingly adopted as a key stage of the product development lifecycle, owing to the ability of this concept to help stakeholders in visualizing a clear picture of the product, states TMR report on the global product prototyping market. Moreover, product prototyping assists companies in resolving all issues pertaining to manufacturing and overall production costs. Rise in understanding on these advantages among end users is bolstering the global product prototyping market.

Manufacturers use product prototyping in order to comprehend different crucial concepts in the product development, and thus, in the generation of a sample model. This step helps companies in errors detection and functionality checking. Since the technique aids in early detection of errors, it decreases overall manufacturing costs. Hence, rise in the adoption of this technique is resulting into sizable revenue gains in the global product prototyping market.

Product Prototyping Market: Growth Boosters

Increasing demand for product prototyping among businesses for reducing their manufacturing costs is propelling the global market

Rise in R&D activities in technology is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the global product prototyping market

Product prototyping is being increasingly used in the automotive industry. Hence, expansion of the industry is bolstering the global product prototyping market.

Product Prototyping Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

ARRK North America, Inc.

3E Rapid Prototyping Ltd.

Avid Product Development, LLC

Avench Systems

Graphler Technology Solutions

CADX Tools & Technologies Pvt Ltd

Kickr Design, LLC

Hidden Brains Infotech

Pivot International, Star Rapid., Ltd

Model Solution Co., Ltd.

Proto Labs , Inc.

, Inc. Stratasys Ltd.

Fast Radius, Inc.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation

Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Fictiv

ProtoCAM

Product Prototyping Market Segmentation

Material

Metal

Polymer

Ceramic

Plaster and Starch

Foundry Sand Parts

Type

Proof-of-Concept (PoC)

Functional Prototype

CNC Machined Prototypes



Injection Molded Prototype

Others (Visual Prototype, User Experience Prototype, etc.)

End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others (Industrial, Manufacturing & Construction, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

SOURCE Transparency Market Research