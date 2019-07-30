Prodigy Technovations UFS3.0 M-PHYSM4.1, UniPro® 1.8 and UFS3.0 Protocol Analyzer

Multilayer View in PGY-UFS3.0-PA, provides the complete view of M-PHYSM4.1, UniPro® 1.8 and UFS3.0 Protocol activity in single GUI. User can easily correlate protocol activities between protocol layers for quick debugging cause for protocol errors. User can set different trigger conditions to capture specific protocol activity and decode the communication between Host and Device. Decoded data is displayed in symbol, UniPro and UFS layer packets. Error report provides the summary of different types of protocol errors in millions of protocol packets and search for it at mouse click.

Key Features of PGY-UFS3.0-PA M-PHYSM4.1, UniPro® 1.8 and UFS3.0 Protocol Analyzer

Flexibility to capture very large data using continuous streaming of Protocol data Soldered-down active probe provide high signal fidelity

Real Time Protocol decode with error analysis

Trigger based on MPHY, UniPro, UFS layer packet content

MPHY, UniPro and UFS layer Protocol Decode

Powerful search and Filter capability

Prodigy Technovations is showcasing PGY-UFS3.0-PA in upcoming Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, CA, USA. Visit is at Flash Memory Summit on 6th Aug 2019 to 8th Aug 2019 for live demo.

Prodigy Technovations Pvt Ltd. is a contributing member of MIPI Alliance and JEDEC. PGY-UFS3.0-PA augments existing high performance products from Prodigy Technovation.

About Prodigy Technovations

Prodigy Technovations is the leading provider of innovative protocol analysis solutions for mainstream and emerging technologies such as eMMC, SD, SDIO, UHS II, I3C, RFFE. We provide Protocol Decode, and PHY layer testing solutions on Test & Measurements equipments. The company's ongoing efforts include successful implementation of innovative and comprehensive protocol Analysis solutions using latest hardware technologies.

