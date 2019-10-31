Prodapt Announces Rajiv Papneja as SVP & Head of Network Services Business

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodapt, a leading consulting & managed services provider to the digital service provider (DSP) industry, announced today that Rajiv Papneja has been appointed as Senior Vice President & Head of Network Services Business. In this role, Rajiv will be responsible to innovate and build solutions that address network transformation challenges faced by Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) and Chief Network Officers (CNOs) of DSPs.

Before joining Prodapt, Rajiv was SDN/Fixed Network CTO and VP at Huawei USA - Marketing/Solutions Sales; where he partnered with leading DSPs globally and helped them evolve to SDN-based intelligent networks. Prior to Huawei, Rajiv co-founded Isocore, a leading third-party interoperability and testing lab where he led engineering and operations.

"We're delighted to welcome Rajiv into Prodapt. He is well respected within the DSP industry globally and brings a wealth of technology experience alongside business leadership," said Harsha Kumar, President, Prodapt. "Rajiv's experience will help Prodapt create enormous value for our clients in their network transformation journeys, and further accelerate our emergence as the preferred partner to DSPs worldwide."

"I am excited to be part of a very energetic customer-centric team and look forward to building the network services business, which will leverage Prodapt's already proven software services capabilities in AI, ML, RPA, SDN/NFV," said Rajiv Papneja. "This synergy will further help Prodapt's customers embrace intelligent network automation platforms, simplify operations and enable open vendor-agnostic multi-cloud 5G networks."

With over 18 years of telco industry experience, Rajiv holds several US patents and has co-authored numerous publications including IETF standards. He has held several industry forum positions and is a technical committee member at leading SDN & MPLS conferences globally. Rajiv holds an MS from George Mason University and completed the Tuck-SCTE executive leadership program at the Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College.

Prodapt is a two-decade-old consulting & managed services provider, singularly focused on the telecom/DSP industry. It helps clients transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. Prodapt provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as RPA, AI/ML, SDN-NFV and next-gen OSS/BSS systems. Prodapt has specific frameworks and solution accelerators that accelerate time-to-benefit for clients.

Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has delivery centres in North America, Europe, India, and Africa and is a CMMI Level 3 organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations.

