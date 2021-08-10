ProcureTech Launches in Collaboration with Craft and SecurityScorecard To Transform Enterprises Through The Adoption of Pioneering Digital Procurement Solutions

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcureTech is collaborating with Craft and SecurityScorecard , the global leader in security ratings, to build ProcureTechSOURCE, an all-in-one platform with digital procurement vendor data in one place, powered by proprietary intelligence, updated in real time, and vetted by cybersecurity experts to help accelerate the adoption of digital procurement solutions.

The mission is to curate and showcase the dynamic, diverse, and future-focused companies that are revolutionizing how we think about procurement. ProcureTech will do this by applying science, intelligence and experience to the procurement technology, data and analytics ecosystem of over 4,000 companies. The process will involve a unique combination of data, customer reviews and expert opinion from procurement and technology leaders and investors. This will create the ProcureTech100 - the definitive 100 pioneering digital procurement solutions on the planet; and also ProcureTechSOURCE - the ultimate marketplace for digital procurement solutions.

A Unique Partnership with Powerful Synergy

Each partner will bring unique value to ProcureTech. As ProcureTech's CEO, Lance Younger , explains, "The procurement environment is evolving at an increasing pace, with digital solutions able to simplify, expedite, and improve the process dramatically. ProcureTech, Craft and SecurityScorecard are partnering to create an intelligent, collaborative platform to help make this shift happen."

Craft's CEO, Ilya Levtov , believes the partnership will drive valuable innovation within industry. "We're excited about uniting powerful data sources to enable companies to make informed supply chain decisions and gain access to the best digital procurement solutions available. ProcureTech fills a critical gap in the market, showcasing companies that offer the technology to meet complex selection criteria, especially when selecting technologies with supplier risk, diversity, and sustainability in mind."

In a digital environment with constantly developing technology, cybersecurity is now more important than ever. That is where SecurityScorecard enters. SecurityScorecard's CEO, Aleksandr Yampolskiy , writes, "We see this partnership as an opportunity to further the importance and role that cybersecurity plays in the procurement process in the interest of making it a table stakes requirement for all companies and their respective procurement teams."

Seb Butt , Craft's General Manager for EMEA has observed a sharp increase in demand for digitalisation over the past 2 years; "Procurement has not been prioritised when allocating digital transformation time and resources in the past few years, but this is changing. Through a combination of unprecedented disruption due to the pandemic, supplier challenges related to cyberattacks, shipping delays, geopolitical competition, human rights violations, and extreme climate events - enterprises have had to re-think what's important for them - supplier resiliency is at the top of that list and digitalisation is a cornerstone."

