Procurement Analytics Market size worth $ 19.07 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 25.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Procurement Analytics Market is driven by the rising demand to anticipate losses and risks, enhance productivity, reduce operational costs, and achieve steady business growth over the period of time.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Procurement Analytics Market" By Component (Solutions, Services), By Application (Supply Chain Analytics, Risk Analytics), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Industry Verticals (BFSI, Manufacturing), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Procurement Analytics Market size was valued at USD 2.52 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 19.07 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.21% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=248789

Browse in-depth TOC on "Procurement Analytics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Procurement Analytics Market Overview

Rise in focus on enhancing procurement channels' operational efficiencies driving the growth of the market. The Procurement Analytics Market is driven by the rising demand to anticipate losses and risks, enhance productivity, reduce operational costs, and achieve steady business growth. Business organizations can lower their total procurement costs and raise service levels by using data-driven intelligence provided by procurement analytics. Planning, design, production, delivery, and service processes in procurement have all improved as a result of the growing use of analytics tools.

Additionally, an increase in the adoption of procurement analytics among small and medium enterprises fueling the growth the of market. Small and medium-sized businesses struggle with problems such as deployment costs, on-premise procurement analytics & hiring of skilled staff, and maintenance of IT teams. The implementation of cloud-based procurement analytics tools can assist to boost efficiency and profit margins, so these difficulties can be overcome. With the help of procurement analytics, SMEs will be able to improve and circumvent existing procurement channels, increasing operational effectiveness and driving up demand for procurement analytics solutions. These solutions also give users access to the procurement channel, empowering them to plan their supply chain and inventory expenditure strategically.

Additionally, it aids in lowering their capital and operating expenses, which raises investment. Therefore, it is anticipated that the adoption would lead to more lucrative business opportunities in the years to come. However, rising concerns over data security across enterprises may restrain the growth of the market. Businesses adopting procurement analytics solutions face security and privacy issues. They possess private information that must be protected to prevent theft and data breaches, which could harm an organization's reputation and bottom line.

Key Developments

In May 2021 , IBM introduced Watson AIOps, an AI-based product that automates how businesses self-identify, diagnose, and respond to IT anomalies in real-time. It could perform on any hybrid cloud environment.

, IBM introduced Watson AIOps, an AI-based product that automates how businesses self-identify, diagnose, and respond to IT anomalies in real-time. It could perform on any hybrid cloud environment. In July 2020 , GEP Introduced its next-generation accounts payable (AP) automation platform to meet the market's demand for a cloud-native solution that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate and optimize AP processes.

, GEP Introduced its next-generation accounts payable (AP) automation platform to meet the market's demand for a cloud-native solution that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate and optimize AP processes. In June 2020 , SAP Introduced the German government's Corona Warn App . Together with other partners, SAP and Deutsche Telekom created the application. The source code was continuously accessible to the public on the development platform GitHub because it was developed in an open-source manner.

Key Players

The major players in the market are SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), Coupa Software (US), Genpact (US), Rosslyn Data Technologies (UK), Microsoft(US), IBM(US), Cisco (US), GEP (US), Corcentric (US), and Zycus (US).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Procurement Analytics Market On the basis of Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Verticals, and Geography.

Procurement Analytics Market, By Component

Solutions



Services

Procurement Analytics Market, By Application

Supply Chain Analytics



Risk Analytics



Spend Analytics



Demand Forecasting



Contract Management



Vendor Management



Category Management

Procurement Analytics Market, By Deployment Mode

On-premise



Cloud

Procurement Analytics Market, By Organization Size

Large Enterprises



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Procurement Analytics Market, By Industry Verticals

BFSI



Retail and eCommerce



Telecom and IT



Manufacturing



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Energy and Utilities



Government and Defense

Procurement Analytics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Augmented Analytics Market By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Vertical (Telecom And IT, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life Sciences), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Business Intelligence Software Market By Service (Professional Services and Managed Service), By Platform (Business Intelligence Platform, Advanced and Predictive Analytics, Analytics Application, Content Analytics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Manufacturing Analytics Market By Type (Software & Service), By Application (Inventory management, Energy management, Emergency management), By End-user (Automotive & aerospace manufacturing, Electronics equipment manufacturing, Pharma and life sciences), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Big Data Analytics Software Market By Product (Cloud Based, Web Based), By Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 In-Memory Analytics Companies making complex business situations smooth

Visualize Procurement Analytics Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research