Process Fusion Announces Free Cloud Printing From Any Device for K-12 Educational Institutions and Students

The UniPrint InfinityCloud Print Management Platform is an alternative to Google Cloud Print which is no longer supported as of December 31, 2020

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Process Fusion, creator of UniPrint Infinity and a cloud solution provider for digital transformation, has announced today it releasing UniPrint InfinityCloud, their next-generation cloud print management platform, available for free to any K-12 (primary & secondary) educational institutions around the globe for student printing.

UniPrint InfinityCloud provides organizations of any size the opportunity to eliminate their legacy on-premise print servers and centralize their print infrastructure management in the cloud. The secure cloud printing solution streamlines print management, significantly simplifies end-user printing experience, and reduces I.T. operational costs and support requirements.

"Amidst Covid-19 pandemic, online learning will be an important component of the future of education. The InfinityCloud platform will help education institutions reduces print-related support challenge and track student printing by eliminating many technical issues surrounding printing on student's computer." - Daniel Cheng, CMO at Process Fusion

A Free, Secure Cloud Student Printing Solution for Educational Institutions

As Google's Cloud Print Service will no longer be supported as of Dec. 31, 2020, Process Fusion's free offer of the cloud printing service for educational institutions provide a viable alternative to Google Cloud Print to manage the school printing infrastructure and is free of charge for all students.

The UniPrint InfinityCloud printing solution will allow educational IT administrators to manage their print infrastructure from anywhere, while also enabling students to print natively from their PC, Mac, Chromebook, iOS & Android tablets and mobile devices directly to their home printer or campus printers at the school. It is a printer vendor agnostic solution and offers students and faculty members a contactless secure mobile print release function using a mobile app.

"The UniPrint Infinitycloud printing solution allows schools to focus on the safe return of students to the classrooms without worrying additional costs and infrastructure complexities." - Daniel Cheng, CMO at Process Fusion

Businesses and educational institutions can now sign up and gain free access to the UniPrint InfinityCloud platform at processfusion.com/beatcovid19 or using the link below.

