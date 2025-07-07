Procedure Trays Market Size Projected to Exceed USD 49.32 Billion by 2031 at a 10.2% CAGR, Driven by Increasing Surgical Procedures and Emphasis on Infection Control | The Insight Partners'

NEW YORK, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the procedure trays market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing surgical procedures and the emphasis on infection control.

The Procedure Trays market value is expected to reach US$49.32 billion by 2031 from US$25.33 billion in 2024; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.2% during 2025–2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing surgical procedures, the emphasis on infection control, and regulatory compliance.

The procedure trays market analysis is derived by considering advancements made, which include customized procedure trays and integration with RFID and barcoding. These advancements are expected to accelerate the market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Increasing Surgical Procedures:

The growing prominence of the aging population across the globe and the increasing cases of chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular ailments, cancer, and orthopedic conditions lead to a greater need for surgeries. The World Health Organization states that hundreds of millions of people undergo surgery annually across the world, and the number continues to rise because of increased access to healthcare services.

Procedure trays, wherein pre-packaged, sterilized groups of instruments and supplies are customized for particular procedures, provide important advantages in such high-use settings. They save time during preparation, eliminate the possibility of contamination, and increase efficiency in surgical workflow. Hospital and ambulatory surgical facilities depend on procedure trays to automate procedures, reduce expenses, and ensure consistency in treatment.

Additionally, the trend toward minimally invasive procedures using specialized equipment and quicker turnaround times fuels the demand for ready-to-use, tailored trays. As healthcare organizations strive to enhance patient outcomes and performance, procedure tray adoption is imperative. Such consistent growth in surgical procedures in both developed and developing countries guarantees a consistent demand for standardized and efficient surgical support instruments, spurring the procedure trays market growth.

Emphasis on Infection Control:

The increasing focus on infection control within healthcare facilities is a key driver of growth in the procedure trays market. Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are a significant worldwide problem, affecting millions of patients every year and causing greater morbidity, prolonged hospitalization, and greater healthcare expenditure. Hospitals and surgery centers are, therefore, looking for ways to improve sterility and minimize cross-contamination during procedures.

Procedure trays, pre-packaged with sterilized instruments and supplies specific to procedures, are key to these initiatives. Single-use, sterile trays help greatly reduce the risk of microbial transmission from patients to healthcare workers. Trays avoid on-site instrument assembly and decrease human contact, both possible sources of contamination.

Further, government bodies and health authorities are imposing infection control measures, prompting expanded use of standardized sterile packs. The COVID-19 pandemic served to reinforce uncompromising infection control measures, accelerating the shift toward disposable, pre-packaged solutions.

With hospitals and other healthcare facilities increasingly focusing on patient safety and infection control, the demand for ready-to-use, sterile procedure trays will continue to grow steadily. Owing to its advantages, improved clinical outcomes are expected, enabling efficient and compliant healthcare delivery in a broad spectrum of medical environments.

Geographical Insights:

In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on application, the procedure trays market is segmented into operating room, angiography, ophthalmology, and others. The operating room segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By purchase mode, the procedure trays market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2024.

The procedure trays market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , the Middle East & Africa , and South & Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key players: Biometrix, Medica Europe BV, BD, 3M Owens & Minor Inc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Nelipak Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc, Teleflex Inc, and ICU Medical Inc. are among the major companies operating in the procedure trays market.

Headlines on Procedure Trays

Cardinal Health announced the launch of its new line of standard diagnostic procedure trays designed to help increase efficiencies and minimize waste in acute drainage, biopsy, and basic diagnostic procedures.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, announced the launch of the ReSolve Thoracostomy Tray.

Teleflex Incorporated, a global leader in medical technologies and pioneer in intraosseous vascular access, announced the launch of the Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Access Procedure Tray.

NewGen Surgical is releasing its first procedure-specific biobased trays. Designed for ophthalmology, the compartment trays can also be used in many surgical and medical procedures. Compartment trays are often used for prep and rinsing instruments and can be found in various medical kits, including minor procedure kits, cardiac Cath kits, and standard surgical kits.

Conclusion

The market for procedure trays is witnessing steady growth due to increasing surgical volumes, increased emphasis on infection control, and demand for operational efficiency in healthcare environments. Sterilized, custom-made, and ready-to-use trays streamline surgical procedures and mitigate the risk of contamination while facilitating regulatory compliance. Advancements through RFID integration and eco-friendly packaging are further adding to their value proposition. With hospitals and ambulatory centers continuing to focus on patient safety and affordable care, the use of procedure trays will grow globally. The market stands ready for ongoing development and expansion, particularly in emerging markets with enhancing healthcare infrastructure and surgical capacity.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including procedure trays manufacturers—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

