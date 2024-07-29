PROBIOS TO ACQUIRE 100 % OF BIOTOBIO

FIRENZE and SAN VENDEMIANO, Italy, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Probios, the Italian company specialized in healthy food, announces the acquisition of 100% of BiotoBio with the support of Agreen Capital: a move that significantly strengthens its position in the European health and wellness food sector. BiotoBio, previously a reference company in the EcorNaturaSì ecosystem, is a leader in marketing organic, healthy, and free-from food products. The portfolio acquired includes the leading brands Baule Volante, Finestra sul Cielo, Fior di Loto, and Vivibio.

This is a "transformational" deal in the words of Probios management and a key move in the strategic plan of Probios and Agreen Capital to consolidate a leading organic, healthy, and free-from food hub in Europe. EcorNaturaSì will retain a minority shareholding in the new hub.

"This acquisition – so far the main M&A transaction of the year in the Food Health & Wellness sector – takes Probios Group revenue past the 100 million euros mark in just over a year" states Andrea Rossi, President of Probios and Managing Partner of Agreen Capital. "It significantly strengthens our Group's positioning within its target market by integrating brands of superior quality and potential. The prestigious names of our partners in this project and the strong interest demonstrated by several others reconfirm the strong focus on sustainability, ESG principles, and consumer wellness, all of which are the cornerstones of our investment strategy. We now aim for further industrial and international acquisitions."

Renato Calabrese, CEO of Probios says: "We are proud to have created a pan-European group which has nutrition, wellness, and sustainability at the core of its mission. We aim to boost an extraordinary portfolio of brands known for their quality, innovation, and solid ties to the Italian agricultural and production chains. In the coming months, we will focus on implementing our ambitious strategic plan, which includes consolidating our national and international commercial presence and strengthening the Group's industrial footprint simultaneously."

The Tuscan company has recently revamped its visual identity with a new logo and graphic design to enhance the shopping experience for its 850 plus signature products. Probios boasts the widest selection of "gluten-free" products in the market and it is recognized for its innovative claims such as "nickel free" and "no added sugar," as well as its low carb "Keto" and "Protein" lines. Using mainly Italian raw materials and a controlled supply chain to grow high-quality vegetable products, Probios promotes a sustainable agronomic system that respects soil and biodiversity.

