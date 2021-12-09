Private LTE Market Size to Reach USD 10.78 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Demand for High-Speed and Secure Wireless Networks is a Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, according to Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global private LTE market size is expected to reach USD 10.78 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 12.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global private Long-Term Evolution market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for secure wireless network connectivity. Private LTE network provides the benefit of keeping data safe through on-premises corporate firewall, thereby delivering a higher security standard. Private LTE network is particularly appropriate for Internet of Things (IoT) on the move, due to its ability to provide uninterrupted handoffs to other networks while roaming beyond reach of onsite access points and still deliver similar levels of enhanced security.

Surging demand for more scalable and enhanced bandwidth to increase network speed is a key factor propelling private LTE market revenue growth. Increasing penetration of smart devices, such as smartphones and presence of an immense number of apps lead to an indispensable need for secure networks in several enterprises. Also, emergence of Industry 4.0 is boosting demand for private LTE networks in the manufacturing industry owing to increase in investments in automation and Machine to Machine (M2M) communication that are vital to increase economies of scale.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2021 , Communications Technology Services (CTS) made an announcement about the acquisition of ClearSky Technologies for developing a robust foundation for use of private LTE and 5G networks.

Among the technology segments, Time Division Duplex (TDD) segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. TDD is beneficial to operators by enabling efficient spectrum usage and is deployed for resource requirements on basis of application and service quality, owing to dynamic time slot allocation without altering allotted bandwidth. Time division duplex is appropriate for unpaired spectrum set-ups needing asymmetric data rates.

Among the application segments, mining segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. Digital transformation of mining sector is essential for world economy and infrastructural development of a country. Digitalization is necessary for adjusting to varying demands, control operation expenditures, and cater to rising environmental safety concerns, and introduction of new automation levels in mining facilities. Increasing digitalization will also drive an increase in demand for high-speed and secure network technologies such as private LTE.

Private LTE market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period, which can be attributed to rising demand from countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. In addition, rising demand for automation in the manufacturing sector in countries in the region is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth.

is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period, which can be attributed to rising demand from countries such as , , , , and . In addition, rising demand for automation in the manufacturing sector in countries in the region is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth. Major companies in the market report are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Athonet SRL, Airspan Networks, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, Ericsson, Samsung, Fujitsu Ltd., ZTE Corporation, and Affirmed Networks.

Emergen Research has segmented the global private LTE market on the basis of offering, technology, mode of deployment, spectrum, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Infrastructure



a. Mobile Core Network





b. Radio Access Network (RAN)





c. Backhaul



Services



a. Consulting





b. Support & Maintenance





c. Integration & Deployment





d. Managed Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Frequency Division Duplex (FDD)



Time Division Duplex (TDD)

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Distributed



Centralized

Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Unlicensed



Licensed



Shared

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Utilities



Manufacturing



Mining



Government



Public Safety



Logistics & Transportation



Healthcare



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America



a. U.S.





b. Canada





c. Mexico



Europe



a. Germany





b. U.K.





c. France





d. Italy





e. Spain





f. Sweden





g. BENELUX





h. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



a. China





b. India





c. Japan





d. South Korea





e. Rest of APAC



Latin America



a. Brazil





b. Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

a. Saudi Arabia





b. UAE





c. South Africa





d. Israel





e. Rest of MEA

