Private Investigators and Lawyers can now use CYBERPOL CFC DEPSINT International CyberCrime Investigation 'ICI' products and services to enhance their case findings in courts and cyber investigations

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CYBERPOL DEPSINT™ Deep Web Intelligence Technologies was first used in 2015 to Track and Trace, using the deep Web, and locate the stolen funds from US companies stolen by Terrorist behind Cyber crimes in protection of private corporation's interests and assets.

It was predominantly designed and used by US military contractors such as LP3, but since has evolved into more sophisticated methodologies that can now be used to compile investigative reporting and extreme Enhanced Due Diligence on a particular subject or investigation.

These are not the ordinary 'mill of the a run' background checks, but a comprehensive overview of the targeted subjects links to criminality, hidden assets and deep web hidden information often not visible to private investigators or lawyers when beginning a procedure or a case with time constraints and technical requirements needs.

Over the last three years the CYBERPOL DEPSINT™ Technology was tested and used by the IIA, the largest international Israeli based International Intelligence Agency to track huge theft or embezzlement of funds. This is what they had to say: The head of IIA, detective Moshe Buller: "The use of CYBERPOL DEPSINT™ Technologies has helped us to solve many high profile cases and often the result of such data lead to successful prosecutions and recovery and or litigation cases in which some cases involved the loss of up to $2 billion."

The methodology developer and IP (Intellectual Property) owner, Ricardo Baretzky, Senior Partner at BARETZKY & PARTMNERS LLC has a long successful history in fighting cross border Cyber Crimes and consulting both governments and Corporations on strategy and information building on how to mitigate such risks.

President of CYBERPOL Ricardo Baretzky said: "We begun this alternative option over traditional methods of investigations since today all crime is somewhat linked to cyber and online data in which often detectives lack the ability to harness the data and understand the processes needed to do so. You could say this is the gray area where the Internet, CyberCrime and Technology overlap that is still in exploration of understanding stages. We are just getting started!"

Ricardo Baretzky was also Experts Witness at the United States Foreign Relations Committee during 2018 at the 19th Annual Legislative Forum in Washington DC session where Expert Investigator Ricardo Baretzky presented evidence of cybercrime and Crypto Crimes that affect the US and European economic development that currently has lost more than $3 trillion due to CyberCrime since 2018.

CYBERPOL DEPSINT™ Technologies has no borders and thus is not limited to geo locations. In short, any cyber case can be investigated across the broad spectrum of the global geographical settings.

It is it now possible to gain insight into case areas that was prior difficult to investigate such as Hong-Kong, India, Abu Dhabi and Dubai often used by cyber criminals and Crypto scams to hide their takes without setting a single foot in these regions. Finding the King Pin behind such CyberCrimes can be difficult and a lengthy process but with CYBERPOL DEPSINT™ Technologies of CYBERPOL CFC has proved more than 90% success rates over the past few years during developing the Know-How of this DEPSINT™ Track and Trace methodology.

The new CYBERPOL CFC initiative based company was established in 2022 and is based in Bulgaria. The Cyber Fusion Centre is predominant virtual based private firm with a global coverage reach. All Cyber Investigations can now be possible and affordable to the public industries and legal services with global reach. The CYBERPOL CFC Virtual Cyber Fusion Centre will also facilitate the CYBERPOL The International Cyber Policing Organization Federal Approved Agency by Royal Decree WL22/16.595 that was established in Belgium during 2015 and currently hosted in Switzerland.

CYBERPOL CFC (Cyber Fusions Centre) firm's website can be found on www.cyberpol.ltd and https://cyberpol-cfc.com/

About CYBERPOL CFC EOOD:

Bulgarian based CYBERPOL CFC EOOD firm established by leading Cyber Crime expert Ricardo Baretzky is the first Cyber Fusion Centre first to implement cyber security and investigations with a fully functional Virtual Cyber Fusion Centre. CYBERPOL CFC EOOD is facilitating Legal firms and Private Investigation firms across the globe providing DEPSINT Deep Web Track and Trace Technologies with its viral team based in foreign countries such as Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia. The company is in partnership with CYBERPOL The International Cyber Policing Organization Federal Approved Agency by Royal Decree WL22/16.595 that was established in Belgium during 2015 and currently hosted in Switzerland with Certificate of Authority (CA).

CYBERPOL CFC Authorized Cyber Fusions Centre Services: The Company provides services related to cyber, open source and deep web investigations. Services include Threat detections and cyber risk management including Due Diligence and Business Intelligence services with a complete overview of all cyber security services needed to operate a full function able Cyber Fusion Centre with legal representation and mediation of all foreign natural and legal persons.

The company operating license can be found on link:

https://portal.registryagency.bg/CR/en/Reports/ActiveConditionTabResult?uic=207063215

Contact Person:. CEO Ricardo Baretzky

Email:. contact@cyberpol-cfc.com

Tel:. +359 52 462 794

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035058/CYBERPOL_CFC_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CYBERPOL CFC