Private Client Adviser and Media Specialist Joins the FINCA UK Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FINCA International, a pioneer in market-based solutions to poverty through microfinance and social enterprise, is pleased to announce that Jordan Greenaway, Founder and Managing Director of Transmission Private, has joined the FINCA UK Board of Directors.

Jordan Greenaway is a media specialist who has advised some of the most influential leaders and families in business and politics. He brings his expertise to FINCA UK, a London-based charitable organization. FINCA UK is an independent yet affiliated charitable partner of FINCA International, working to raise awareness and support for FINCA's microfinance and social enterprise work around the world.

Jordan founded Transmission Private, a specialist media advisory practice based in London, that works with private clients and their families. Since founding, he has worked with clients across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Jordan has advised the founder of a large private equity firm in New York, one of the UK's most significant political donors, and one of Europe's most prominent multi-generational philanthropic families.

"Philanthropic investments have a critical role to play in the long-term success of sustainable initiatives," said Rupert Scofield, President and CEO of FINCA International. "Jordan's track record in media and private client advisory will help FINCA grow its organizational presence, cultivate trusted relationships, and attract support for its mission among UK audiences."

Jordan had this to say: "I am delighted to join the Board of FINCA UK. FINCA International does incredible work to support low-income entrepreneurs in the developing world. I strongly believe that the UK has a duty to play a positive, impactful role in the world, and supporting market-based interventions to find sustainable, long-term solutions to poverty is the best way to do it."

