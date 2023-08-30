Prismane Consulting Unveils 'Global Acrylic Acid & Esters Price Competitiveness Report'

PUNE, India, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrylic Acid & Esters market witnessed several headwinds in 2022 against the backdrop of Russia-Ukraine war which led to global economic and energy crises. Analysing these trends, Prismane Consulting is excited to announce the launch of its quarterly report, 'Global Acrylic Acid & Esters Price Competitiveness Report'. This comprehensive study delves deep into the market overview, trade dynamics and short term forecast for major regions & countries.

Prismane Consulting has been tracking the global acrylic acid demand-supply and industry trends for a long time and have released the fourth edition of Acrylic Acid & Derivatives Market strategy report in the final quarter of 2022. This report serves as the foundation for the current comprehensive Competitiveness report, which delves into market dynamics on a quarterly basis. With meticulous research and analysis, the quarterly report offers a comprehensive view of the market landscape, including:

Monthly Snapshot of Pricing Trends & Analysis

Monthly Cost of Production Analysis

Monthly Cash Margins

Monthly Trade Flow Analysis

Shot-term Forecast accompanied by different scenarios

"We are thrilled to introduce our 'Global Acrylic Acid & Esters Market Competitiveness' report, a project that we have been planning for a long time," said Roshan Mulchandani, Senior Consultant at Prismane Consulting. "This quarterly report underscores our dedication to providing actionable insights to subscribers, aiding them in gaining a comprehensive overview of the value chain and guiding their future strategic planning."

Below is an excerpt from the latest quarterly report:

European Acrylic Acid & Esters Market Overview

Dimmed market prospects for post-pandemic recovery in the aftermath of the war

In 2022, acrylic acid & derivatives producers and buyers faced various challenges, including increased raw material and energy costs, disrupted logistics, and key feedstock shortages. The extent and impact of these consequences were relatively harsher in the European market. This can be attributed to EU's heavy reliance on Russian energy supplies (constituting to roughly 40% of imports).

Muted demand continued to impact acrylic acid & ester volumes in the first quarter of 2023. Construction slowdown, amplified by persistent destocking, led to a drastic decline in Q1-2023 sales compared to the high witnessed in Q1-2022. Residential output is foreseen to shrink this year, while that of non-residential is likely to show only modest growth. The previously assumed stagnation has now been revised to an anticipated reduction in volumes.

Labour shortages, surging prices for building materials, and increased economic uncertainty ended the positive dynamics in the regional construction market in Q4-2022. Surging interest rates hampered construction demand, especially in the private housing segment. Activity in the EU largely stagnated, with the processing of existing order backlogs. While material shortages are decreasing, water levels have hit record lows due to severe drought, increasing the risk of new supply chain disruptions. Expectations for a potential recovery have now been postponed, reflecting the challenging outlook in the sector.

The 'Global Acrylic Acid Market Study' report is available for access on Prismane Consulting's official website

https://prismaneconsulting.com/checkout?_token=m5L5rNGNWhJgXH7ZV0ZRQEGu9OvELmvcJxTTVhcW&report_id=33&single_user_license=Single

To subscribe to the Global Acrylic Acid & Esters Price Competitiveness quarterly update report reach out to tejas.shah@prismaneconsulting.com or sales@prismaneconsulting.com

