Prioritizing Korean Guests, 2025 'Shanghai Summer' Launches with 300+ Cultural Events & Enhanced Services

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of 2025, Shanghai has seen a strong rebound in inbound tourism and spending. From January to June, the city welcomed 4.25 million inbound visitors, a year-on-year increase of 38.5%, while tax-refunded sales for departing travelers rose by 85%. To further boost inbound consumption, the launch ceremony of the 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season was held on July 4 at the West Bund Grand Theater. The event announced ten benchmark activities, nearly 300 customized and key city events, 14 Shanghai Summer themed products, and two themed services to enhance the summer experience for global visitors and help visitors leverage the city's 240-hour visa-free transit policy:

Shanghai Summer It's go time

China Eastern Airlines offers 1 million discounted tickets and 100,000 free half-day tours.

offers 1 million discounted tickets and 100,000 free half-day tours. Umetrip's HiChina app and Amap's English map enhance travel convenience.

and enhance travel convenience. Dianping launches a multilingual " Shanghai must eat list," and Marriott International offers exclusive promotions.

launches a multilingual " must eat list," and offers exclusive promotions. UnionPay launched "Shanghai Summer" themed cards across 12 districts/18 streets/metro/100k+ merchants.

launched "Shanghai Summer" themed cards across 12 districts/18 streets/metro/100k+ merchants. Visa created Payment-Friendly Demonstration Zones for 8 tourism routes, featuring "Tap to Pay", "Tap to Ride" (metro), and new payment options.

created Payment-Friendly Demonstration Zones for 8 tourism routes, featuring "Tap to Pay", "Tap to Ride" (metro), and new payment options. Shanghai Pudong Development Bank provides easy foreign currency exchange, while Jiushi Group's Shanghai Pass enables seamless city travel.

Ten Benchmark Activities Ignite Shanghai's Summer:

In sports, the Rolex Shanghai Masters (ATP1000) will return on September 29 , and the FISE World Series • Shanghai , the world's largest extreme sports festival, will take place in October.

will return on , and the , the world's largest extreme sports festival, will take place in October. In tourism, the Shanghai Tourism Festival Vacation Summer runs from July 5 to August 31 , while Shanghai Disney Resort will feature China's first "Pixar Wonder" immersive exhibition. LEGO® World Play Day will host a 47-day citywide summer celebration.

runs from , while will feature first "Pixar Wonder" immersive exhibition. LEGO® World Play Day will host a 47-day citywide summer celebration. In culture, the Shanghai MISA Music Festival will present 29 environmental-themed performances by nearly 300 world-class musicians, while the Shanghai International Light Festival and Shanghai Summer International Anime Month will light up the city with 110+ events.

will present 29 environmental-themed performances by nearly 300 world-class musicians, while the and will light up the city with 110+ events. In fashion, the SS2026 Shanghai Fashion Week will gather over 80,000 industry professionals, including thousands of overseas guests.

Shanghai will host nearly 300 immersive events across historic neighborhoods and landmark riverfronts, blending international art, local pop culture, family activities, and sports. Highlights include POP MART "POP SUMMER"IP-themed events," Van Cleef & Arpels "Poetry of Time" exhibition, LI-NING Streetball League, Yuyuan's "Fantasy Summer Night," MAP's "Shanghai Star" cruise, and the West Bund Grand Theater's "Wind & Waves" performance season.

Additionally, tax refund services with 14 language guides and electronic channels and the "Easy Go" one-stop inbound service platform via Alipay International will ensure a smooth and enriching stay.

Through "2025 Shanghai Summer," the city aims to strengthen its image as a vibrant, visitor-friendly destination while driving inbound tourism and consumption.

