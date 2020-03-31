Prioritization of Safety Across the Industrial Sector to Drive Demand Within the Global Industrial Gloves Market

- The need for fostering safety and resilience across the industrial sector has led to fundamental changes in worker policies and industrial standards

- The incidence of mishaps and industrial disasters, especially across the chemical industry has brought industrial gloves and other safety gear under the spotlight of attention

ALBANY, New York, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand for industrial gloves can be attributed to advancements in the domain of industrial safety. The industrial sector is characterised by the presence of a large number of labourers that work on a multitude of processes. Manual labourers are at a risk of suffering from various problems as they frequently come in contact with harmful substances and liquids. Moreover, pollutant levels inside industrial units are higher than what exists outside the premise. Therefore, industrial workers need to be provided safety equipment and aids such as masks, gloves, and helmets. The aforementioned factors are suggestive of the inflow of voluminous revenues into the global industrial gloves market.

It is estimated that the global industrial gloves market would grow at a CAGR of 9.30% vis-à-vis volume over the period between 2019 and 2027. The total worth of global industrial gloves market is projected to touch US$ 91.4 Bn in 2027, rising up from a figure of US$ 42.1 Bn in 2018. The growth of this market largely relies on the effectiveness of policies operating in the industrial sector. Higher the focus on worker safety and wellbeing, greater shall be the value of the market.

Growing Standardization across the Industrial Sector

In the current scenario, the industrial sector is under tremendous flak for its contempt in upholding the rights of the workers and labourers. Revelations about poor working conditions across the industrial units of leading companies has appalled several stakeholders and decision makers. Industrial units are now making concerted efforts to recalibrate their functional dynamics, and encapsulate labour safety in its ambit of provisions. Some of the leading factors responsible for market growth are:

Use of industrial gloves has increased post the formation of labour unions and guilds across industrial units.

Provision of government-certified and quality-tested gloves has created fresh opportunities for market growth.

Industrial workers have been more vocal about ill-treatment across the workplace. This has put operators on their toes to constantly upgrade industrial standards for working.

New industrial units are thoroughly inspected by state authorities before getting sanctions to operate. Worker safety is an important tenet that forms the sanction decision.

Developed countries are pressing on developing nations to form labour safety standards and laws.

Global Industrial Gloves Market: Growth Restraints

The absence of industrial standards for safety and labourer rights, especially across the developing nations, could hamper market growth.

The supply of industrial gloves is restricted by loopholes in the supply networks.

Shift from manual industrial work to digital processes has eliminated the need for intensive labour, thus, minimizing the demand for industrial gloves.

Global Industrial Gloves Market: Key Market Players

Honeywell Safety Products

Lakeland Industries

Ansell Ltd.

Showa Group

Semperit A.G.

Hartalega Sdn. Bhd.

The global industrial gloves market can be segmented as:

By Product Type

Reusable Gloves

Disposable Gloves

By Material Type

Natural Rubber Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Vinyl Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

Polyethylene Gloves

Others (PVC, Leather Gloves etc.)

By End-use Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive & Transportation

Food

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemicals

Others (Pulp and Paper, Metal fabrication etc.)

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

