Princess Beatrice Attends Indie Film, CONFETTI,'s UK Premiere and NFT Launch at BAFTA

Global Royalties and UK Parliamentarians Attend Premiere to Support Charitable NFT that's Embraced by Audience of Web3 Influencers

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, royalty, celebrities, and about 150 members of the local Web3 community converged to grace the red carpet at London's Princess Ann Theater for the UK premiere of CONFETTI, the popular independent film written and directed by Ann Hu. Guests included Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, Her Majesty Queen Diambi Kabatusuila, His Highness Sheikh Hamad, and The Right Honorable Matt Hancock MP, who shared his personal experience with dyslexia.

Director Ann Hu of CONFETTI Film and Princess Beatrice

In tandem with the screening, Hu held a special event announcing the CONFETTI NFT art collection to mobilize awareness around dyslexia and neurodivergent perspectives. On the heels of the unique premiere bringing the worlds of web3, film and Parliament together, CONFETTI will be released across theaters in London this week.

The local showtimes are:

Odeon Covent Garden Tuesday 25th 19.00

Showcase Dudley MON 24th 16.15 Thurs 27th 16.15

Showcase Leeds MON 24th 16.00 Thurs 27th 16.00

Showcase Peterborough MON 24th 14.20 Thurs 12.45

Showcase Reading MON 16.30 Thurs 16.40

Showcase Teeside MON 24th 16.30 Thurs 16.30

Maxime Blackwood MON 24th 12pm Tues 12pm

To learn more about the CONFETTI film, go to the main site here. To purchase a CONFETTI NFT, visit the CONFETTI NFT site here.

About CONFETTI

CONFETTI is based on filmmaker Ann Hu's personal story as a parent learning to navigate the complexities of raising a child with dyslexia in New York and China, shedding light on the often-silent struggles faced by so many immigrant families. The film follows the journey of a mother who left China for America in search of a better education for her daughter, struggling to understand an educational system that is often too difficult to tackle.

