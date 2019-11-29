PrimeRevenue Congratulates Customers DFDS and Evoqua Water Technologies on 2019 Supply Chain Finance Award Recognitions

Evoqua selected as award winner for technology and telecoms and highly commended for manufacturing, DFDS highly commended for transport and logistics

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRevenue, Inc. , the leading provider of working capital financial technology solutions, announced today that two of its customers, DFDS and Evoqua, have been recognized as 2019 Supply Chain Finance Leaders.

"DFDS is honoured to be recognised for our innovative use of supply chain finance and we are very grateful to our contacts at PrimeRevenue who helped us achieve this win-win solution," said Anne Rømer, CFO, Logistics Division, DFDS. "Thanks to this successful partnership, we have been able to offer hauliers sustainable early payment at an attractive rate – which is building our pipeline and supporting our efforts in securing capacity to deliver on our ambitious growth strategy."

Evoqua Water Technologies ("Evoqua"), a $1.4B company providing a wide range of water and wastewater treatment systems to industrial, commercial and municipal entities around the world, is the winner in the technology and telecoms category, and highly commended for manufacturing. DFDS, a Danish international shipping and logistics company operating in 20 countries, has been highly commended in the manufacturing category.

"To be recognized twice for our supply chain finance program is truly an honour," said Reinhold Zeiner, Evoqua's Senior Director Finance International. Ariel Kuperminc, Evoqua's global Treasurer further stated: "Through a continued focus on working capital optimization, Evoqua has been able to pursue aggressive global expansion while offering suppliers an early payment option through the PrimeRevenue platform."

This prestigious award, presented at the Supply Chain Finance (SCF) Forum event in Amsterdam, acknowledges leading companies for their successful SCF efforts in helping to fund supply chains around the world. The award is organized by the SCF Community Forum, which brings together corporates, business schools, technology vendors and banks to map out the future of SCF.

"DFDS and Evoqua's entries present clear evidence of how an expertly executed supply chain finance (SCF) programme helps global companies continue to innovate and grow in the face of geopolitical and economic changes," said Matt Ford, Vice President of Global Customer Success at PrimeRevenue. "For example, Evoqua's working capital optimisations of $20.5 million fuelled the company's M&A and European expansion goals. DFDS meanwhile was able to creatively develop a strategy to boost recruitment and implemented a solution that strengthens the entire supply chain."

About DFDS

DFDS is Northern Europe's largest integrated shipping and logistics company, with a network of around 30 routes and 50 freight and passenger ships. DFDS prides itself on offering world-class facilities and services and the widest choice of ferry routes into northern Europe. In the UK, the company operates passenger ferry services on routes from Dover to Calais, Dover to Dunkirk, Newcastle to Amsterdam and Newhaven to Dieppe. DFDS has been named 'Europe's Leading Ferry Operator' for eight years running (2012-2019), as well as the 'World's Leading Ferry Operator' for the last seven years (2011-18). DFDS currently operates up to 54 sailings a day between Dover and France on its Dover-Dunkirk and Dover-Calais routes. DFDS also offers two daily sailings between Newcastle and Amsterdam. In addition, the DFDS network includes a passenger and freight service between Newhaven to Dieppe, which has four daily sailings and is operated by Transmanche Ferries. For further information about DFDS, or to find out about the latest sailing times, fares and offers across all routes from the UK, click here.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

About PrimeRevenue

PrimeRevenue's supply chain finance (reverse factoring) solutions help organizations in 70+ countries optimize their working capital to efficiently fund strategic initiatives, gain a competitive advantage and strengthen relationships throughout the supply chain. As the leading provider of working capital financial technology solutions, PrimeRevenue's diverse multi-funder platform processes more than $200 billion USD in payment transactions per year. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Melbourne. Additional information about PrimeRevenue can be found at www.primerevenue.com | Twitter: @primerevenue | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue.

