Prime Land Real Estate Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine 2020 Awards, Celebrating Both The Company And Its CEO

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Land Real Estate is a real estate Development Company based in Doha, Qatar. The company and its CEO, Eng. Fadi Kreiker, have both been honoured in the Business Worldwide Magazine 2020 Awards, winning a GCC Business Excellence Award and CEO Award respectively.

The 2020 GCC Business Excellence Awards honour organisations behind innovations and inspirations driving increased growth and development to their sector in this dynamic region. Prime was the outright winner in the category 'Best Real Estate Developer – GCC'.

The CEO Awards focus on those at the heads of organisations; using their achievements and exceptional leadership skills to inspire and motivate others. Fadi Kreiker was named 'Best Group CEO in the Real Estate Industry – Global'.

This follows a number of other accolades for Prime Land Real Estate, which focuses on building a portfolio of architecture to benefit the Prime Lands and their communities. Launched in 2006 as part of the Prime Lands Group, the company has enjoyed unrivalled success and continues to go from strength to strength. Not only it established itself as a dynamic, progressive enterprise, it's now one of the leading privately-owned groups within the alliance participatory countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Fadi and his team were inspired by the Qatar National Vision 2030, which set out a set of strategic goals specifically created to improve the quality of life in Qatar. He explained to Business Worldwide Magazine, "The Real Estate branch of our group has from its inception been committed to significantly contribute to the enrichment of our community and the general quality of life for the population of our country. We achieve this through developing urban projects that are modern, innovative and accessible, and that speak of the traditions and customs that not only make our country so unique, but are particularly close to our hearts."

