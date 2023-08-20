PRIDE SHINES BRIGHT: PEPSI MAX® PROJECTS MILLIE BRIGHT ON THE CLIFFS OF DOVER TO CELEBRATE LIONESSES

Share your name with a player? Pepsi MAX is also offering FREE product to anyone in the UK who shares a first name with a member of the squad.

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a record-breaking tournament for England down under, Pepsi MAX® has projected an impactful image in support of the Lionesses onto the iconic White Cliffs of Dover. The image of defender Millie Bright, superimposed onto one of Britain's most recognizable landmarks, proclaims the nation's pride after an incredible summer of football. Despite the loss to the Spanish team on Sunday, the Lionesses put on an amazing performance in the international tournament, inspiring a nation of football fans.

Our Pride Shines Bright With Millie Bright

Adding a little extra fizz to celebrate the incredible achievement of the squad reaching the final, the brand is also offering free Pepsi MAX to anyone who is lucky enough to share a name with a Lioness. Anyone who holds the same first name as one of the 23 players (Millie, Lucy, Mary, Georgia etc.*), can send a direct message Pepsi MAX on Instagram ( @pepsimaxUK ) for their chance to receive a free Pepsi MAX from Tesco, while supplies last.**

Sarah Mahoney, Marketing Manager, PepsiCo said: "Pepsi MAX is a long-time supporter of women's football and we're committed to accelerating the future of the game. We're very proud of not only Millie but the whole squad- and we wanted to show that in a huge and impactful way. Even though it was not the result we wanted in the final, we know that fans all over the country share our pride and we will continue to shine a light on legendary players and elevate women's football to the status it rightly deserves."

As an additional show of support for the women's game, Pepsi MAX will also be creating a bespoke mural of brand ambassador Millie Bright in her hometown of Sheffield. Painting starts on Tuesday and fans will be able to find the finished artwork on London Road, parallel to Bramall Lane where Bright trained as a young academy player.

For more information on Pepsi MAX partnerships and initiatives, please visit; pepsi.co.uk or follow @pepsimaxUK on Instagram.

