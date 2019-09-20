Price Alerts Added to Crypto.com App

Be alerted of market movements of 200+ coins keeping you up to date with the market

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, has added Price Alerts to Track Coins function in the Crypto.com App. To help users better keep up with the market, Crypto.com has added Custom Price Alerts to the Track Coins functions to give users the most up-to-date personalised price updates to act upon.