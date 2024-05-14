Prestigious Colombian university hospital first to use Sectra's enterprise imaging solution in Latin America

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's (STO: SECT B) enterprise imaging solution has been selected by the university hospital Hospital Universidad del Norte, in Colombia. As part of their journey to unify medical imaging across the hospital, they will start by streamlining radiology workflows and enhance reporting efficiency.

"Our goal is to streamline workflows while fostering seamless collaboration across different specialties. To achieve this, the first step is to acquire a stable and quick solution that enables an integrated environment for all specialties to gain a more streamlined diagnosis process. Moving from the current provider to a world class solution will be beneficial in terms of increased security and clinical standards, among other things. Moreover, the solution from Sectra supports our ambition and strategy as we will be able to easily expand the solution to include pathology, for example, which we are planning on including in the near future," says Diego Castresana-Díaz, CEO, Hospital Universidad del Norte.

The solution was sold by Sectra's distribution partner in Colombia, Ajoveco, to Hospital Universidad del Norte located in Soledad, Metropolitan Area of the city Barranquilla in Atlántico. The hospital performs about 60,000 imaging exams a year, serving several cities in the North of Colombia and is in the forefront in terms of research and educational services in the country.

The contract for Sectra's enterprise imaging solution was signed in the fourth quarter of Sectra's 2023/2024 fiscal year and the hospital will initially utilize the solution's radiology module.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

