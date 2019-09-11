Prestige Champagne Dinner at the National Portrait Gallery for the Launch Armand de Brignac Blanc de Noirs Assemblage Three

Guests enjoyed the champagne's prestige cuvées as well as a rare taste of the new Blanc de Noirs Assemblage Three and were treated to a private preview of Cindy Sherman.

The iconic champagne brand, owned by Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter, has created only 3,535 bottles of the highly-anticipated Blanc de Noirs A3 for the world.

The exclusive dinner took place at the National Portrait Gallery, St Martin's Place, Charing Cross, London, WC2HOHE on Tuesday 10th September at 7.30pm.

ABOUT CHAMPAGNE ARMAND DE BRIGNAC





Champagne Armand de Brignac is a range of prestige cuvées that offer uncompromising quality and taste, crafted by 13th-generation champagne growers, the Cattier family. Drawing upon more than three centuries of experience in the region, the father and son winemaking team create each distinctive cuvée with exquisite attention to detail, including the selection of only the most emblematic vineyards, taking solely the first and freshest portion of the cuvée press and blending a unique trio of vintages. Each bottle is finished by hand with the application of French pewter labels and hand polishing. A small and highly skilled team of just 18 people touch a bottle from pressing the fruit to departure from the cellars in France. The result is a champagne that echoes unparalleled luxury and craftsmanship. Champagne Armand de Brignac is owned by Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter.

The Champagne Armand de Brignac collection is available in limited quantities around the world and is comprised of Gold Brut, Rosé, Demi Sec, and the ultra-prestige single varietals, the Blanc de Blancs and Blanc de Noirs. To learn more about Champagne Armand de Brignac, visit www.armanddebrignac.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/974008/Champagne_Armand_de_Brignac.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/974009/Blanc_de_Noirs_Assemblage.jpg

Photo credit: Getty/Dave Benett for Champagne Armand de Brignac

Related Links

http://www.armanddebrignac.com



SOURCE Champagne Armand de Brignac