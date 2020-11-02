Presentation of Polygon third quarter 2020 report

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday November 9, 2020 at 08.00 CET, Polygon AB (publ) will publish its third quarter 2020 report.

Financial analysts and investors in Polygon senior secured notes are invited to participate in a telephone conference on the same day at 11:00 CET where the Q3 report will be presented. The event will be hosted by Polygon's CEO Axel Gränitz and CFO Martin Hamner. The presentation will be held in English.

Slides for the presentation will be made available on our website https://www.polygongroup.com/investors/financial-reports/ prior to the start of the conference.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

Std International Dial-in number: +44 (0) 3306 068765

Conference Code: 676 783 2860

To receive Polygon's press releases and information please contact: caroline.liedgren@polygongroup.com

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

