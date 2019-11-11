Presentation of ONCOS-102 Melanoma Data at SITC Annual Meeting

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), announces that clinical data from its combination trial with ONCOS-102 and Keytruda in anti-PD1 refractory melanoma was presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Dr. Shoushtari, MD, Medical Oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering, presented results from part 1 of Targovax's phase I trial in anti-PD1 refractory melanoma combining ONCOS-102 with Keytruda. Headline data were released in July, showing that three out of nine patients had significant reduction of tumor burden (33% overall response rate, ORR), including one patient with a complete response, which is rarely seen in this late-stage patient population Please see the full presentation here: SITC presentation

Øystein Soug, CEO of Targovax, commented: "Although the number of patients is small, 33% ORR is very encouraging and confirms our hypothesis that ONCOS-102 can immune activate PD-1 refractory tumors to respond to re-challenge with Keytruda. We are very excited that these data are being recognized with an oral presentation at the SITC Annual Meeting."

Part 2 of the trial is currently enrolling patients, where an extended ONCOS-102 dosing regimen is being assessed.

An extended presentation will be given by Dr. Shoushtari at an investor event in NYC later this week:

SOLEBURY TROUT KOL DAY

Date: 15 November 2019 Time and place 2 pm ET; NYC, US Presenter: Dr. Alexander Shoushtari, Principal Investigator, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NYC Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trvx191115.html

For more information about the Solebury Trout KOL day or to RSVP, institutional investors and sell-side analysts may contact access@troutgroup.com.

KOL biography:

Alexander N. Shoushtari, MD, Medical Oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering

Dr. Shoushtari is a renowned expert in melanoma, with a research focus on uveal and mucosal melanomas. He has been part of several immunotherapy trials at MSKCC and is the Principal Investigator on the ONCOS-102 phase I trial in CPI refractory advanced melanoma. Dr. Shoushtari is a member of the research team of Dr. Jedd Wolchok, MD, PhD, Chief, Melanoma and Immunotherapeutics Service at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

