Premium Automobile Brand EXEED Sets Course for the Middle East Region

EXEED is a new entrant in the global high-end automobile market, debuting in Russia earlier this year and awarded the distinction of "Breakthrough of the Year" by Russian media. EXEED inherits the essence of the century-old European automobile industry and incorporates the latest intelligent technologies, putting it in a strong position to challenge traditional brands.

The European R&D center of EXEED, located in Munich, consists of hundreds of competent designers from BMW, JLR, and more. With the profound experience of these European automobile veterans, the brand combines European high-end fashion with futuristic design concepts.

The collaboration with JLR has contributed to EXEED's R&D and manufacturing systems significantly as well. EXEED's products can withstand extreme natural conditions across the world, with each field test monitored by experts. This helps ensure that high quality is not compromised while maintaining the luxurious feel.

With deep insights into the global market and changing needs of consumers, EXEED can cater to growing demands. Extreme winter conditions are addressed with an all-round heating package, sweltering heat is countered with a rear air outlet and electrodeless fan to cool the engine, while varying elevation and steep terrain is more manageable with a high-speed ratio gearbox that increases torque.

Partnerships with Magna, Benteler, Getrag, BorgWarner and others also made it possible for intelligent and modular automobile architecture that covers A to C class sedans, SUV, CROSS, MPV, and new energy automobiles.

EXEED's proprietary architecture is powered by a 2.0TGDI engine with 400N•m peak torque. Its fourth-generation electrical architecture serves as the foundation for L2.5 and higher levels of autonomous driving with a cage energy-absorbing capsule body, six-position airbags, and 12 top-class ADAS features. EXEED is a proud recipient of a five-star+ safety rating in C-NCAP crash tests, setting a new C-NCAP record.

EXEED aims to transcend traditional expectations and lead the automobile industry to a new frontier with continuous breakthroughs in technology and innovation. The entry into the Middle East region is the next step in delivering a premium driving experience for the global market.

