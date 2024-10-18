Premier Tech strengthens its presence in France

"The opening of this new site fully aligns with the development strategy of Premier Tech, driven by its commitment to always deliver more value to its clients. The prime location of this site will allow Premier Tech to amplify its presence in the market regionally and nationally, while enhancing interactions with local partners and clients, positioning the new site as a strategic business location for the group," says Yann Nedellec, senior director sales — business development for Premier Tech Water and Environment in France.

Premier Tech acknowledges the support of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, which has contributed over €130 000 for the development of the manufacturing site in Montbrison.

"The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region is pleased to have supported Premier Tech Water and Environment, as part of its 'Pack relocalization' program, in its sustainable onsite wastewater systems manufacturing facility project in Montbrison, which will create nearly 10 jobs. The Region has been supporting projects aiming to bring back companies here for a long time. We have even accelerated our efforts with our €1.2 billion Relocalization Plan, which includes various aspects related to training and the development of innovative digital and automated production processes. These efforts enable our industries to stay competitive in the market. The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region takes action and does everything in its power to maintain production and jobs in its territory," says Stéphanie Pernod, senior vice-president for the economy, reshoring, regional preference and digital affairs.

"Beyond establishing the company and creating jobs in the Loire Forez Agglomération, we are also focused on innovations in wastewater systems — both collective and onsite —, always striving to better protect water resources," says Thierry Hareux, vice-president for wastewater and rainwater management.

The Montbrison site includes a production facility and a point of service, centralizing the entire manufacturing process while maintaining proximity to clients. Over time, Premier Tech Water and Environment aims to extend this business model to other sites in France.

"By strengthening its presence in the French market, Premier Tech extends its activities while getting closer to its clients. This proximity will lead to stronger relationships, an enhanced Client Experience and reduced delivery times as well as GHG emissions related to transportation," says Julien Gilles, senior director operations for Premier Tech Water and Environment in France.

About Premier Tech Water and Environment

Helping to protect our planet by bringing to life sustainable local solutions for water and solid waste management that are accessible to all: that is what inspires and motivates Premier Tech Water and Environment to innovate. Driven by this commitment to constantly push back the limits of technology, this business group designs and improves solutions to offer effective, efficient and eco-responsible products and services for treating wastewater, recycling rainwater, managing runoff, storing liquids and valorizing organic residual materials. We market the brands Ecoflo® and RewatecTM.

Visit www.premiertechaqua.com for more information.

About Premier Tech

At Premier Tech, we are all about making a difference by connecting People and Technologies for over 100 years. One team driven by a shared will to deliver sustainable solutions that help feed, protect and improve our world.

Premier Tech today records sales of more than one billion dollars and is growing internationally, driven by its 5 200 team members in 28 countries. This is our time as we move Beyond 100.

For more information about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com

