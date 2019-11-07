PremFina Wins Lloyd's Dive In Impact Award for Organisational Impact SME Category

Launched in London in 2015, Dive In comprises a group of firms in the Lloyd's Market who are steering Diversity and Inclusion in the insurance industry. It organises events in more than 60 cities across 33 countries worldwide ( www.diveinfestival.com ). In its first year, The Dive In Impact Awards recognises the most impactful people and organisations spearheading Diversity and Inclusion within Insurance. Curated by Lloyd's ( www.lloyds.com ), the ceremony focuses on enabling individuals to achieve their potential by highlighting the business case and promoting positive action for diversity in all its forms.

PremFina (www.premfina.com) has been nominated for inspiring behavioural change with an inclusive culture that permeates at an institutional level and is embodied by employees who reflect its mission. PremFina has achieved employee statistics that are differentiated within the premium finance and insurance industries, with Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of PremFina commenting "We stand out because nearly half of our employees are women, two thirds are multilingual, more than half are from countries outside the UK and more than a third are under 30 years of age. This is also true at the senior management level, where we're ethnically diverse and comprise nearly half of women, which is two times better than our competitors."

PremFina is the only premium finance provider in the insurance industry to sign the Inclusive Insurance Pledge created by Inga Beale (ex-CEO, Lloyd's of London) and Tulsi Naidu (CEO, Zurich UK). The pledge sets the standard for inclusive behaviours and year-round best practice from senior positions. Rangar affirmed the effectiveness of his top-down approach by revealing, "in a recent employee morale survey, 100% of staff surveyed anonymously agreed with the statement that PremFina values diversity."

Employee advocacy at PremFina in the form of a #diversitytomeis social media campaign contributed to their nomination as it features testimonials from staff, such as Nij Saha, PremFina's Chief Technology Officer. PremFina's purpose-driven operations are explained by Saha, as "Diversity to me is what we are at PremFina: different nationalities, races, cultures, industries, sexualities, religions, socio-economic backgrounds, gender and ages (from Baby Boomers to Generation Z), each contributing and innovating via our own unique experiences." For Rangar, "having diverse employees not only removes bias from our decision making but it also brings new ideas to the table, accelerating our innovation and ultimately our competitiveness". Inclusion is therefore the norm at PremFina, forming the basis of their business model as a financially inclusive premium finance company making insurance more affordable.

