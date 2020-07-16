PremFina Shortlisted for Best Use of Customer Experience Technology by Insurance Times Awards

LONDON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PremFina Ltd ("PremFina" or the "Company"), the UK's leading alternative premium finance company, is pleased to announce it has been nominated as a finalist for the "Best Use of Technology for Customer Experience - General" in The Insurance Times Tech & Innovation Awards for 2020.

The Tech & Innovation Awards is in association with insurance policy administration software SSP Ltd. The event celebrates the very finest in UK general insurance technology and innovation and those with outstanding initiatives, individuals and teams that are embracing emerging opportunities and leading the charge for a better customer experience in a rapidly changing space.

"We're the only premium financing company to use artificial intelligence (AI) to make the use of customer service technology efficient as well as emotionally intelligent," said PremFina CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "The customer is always no. 1 so that makes the customer journey our top priority."

PremFina recently launched "Fina," its AI-driven chatbot that provides 24/7 first line customer support on its website https://premfina.com. Insurance brokers value the Company's use of technology to give them more autonomy, save costs and foster customer delight.

PremFina's InsurAid unit (https://insuraid.co.uk) conducted the world's largest online art auction https://artandco.net last month, to fundraise for charities treating victims of COVID-19.

PremFina has already previously won the Insurance Times award of Best Use of Technology for Customer Experience in the Tech & Innovation Awards in 2018. It has been recognised as one of the 100 Best Insurtechs in the EMEA Region by Klein Blue in 2018 and one of the Hottest FinTech Startups in Europe in The Europas Awards in 2019. More at https://www.premfina.com/journal/.

This year's Insurance Times awards has 18 categories recognising solution based, specialist, team and individual excellence. The 2020 winners will be revealed on Thursday Sept. 17 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

About PremFina Ltd

PremFina Ltd (https://www.premfina.com) is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the company's founder.

