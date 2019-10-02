PremFina's O'Connell Nominated for Award at Insurance Business Women in Insurance Summit 2019

O'Connell's thirty plus years of excellence in the insurance industry has been recognised with her nomination for a Mentor Award, that celebrates women who have made a profound impact in the sector. The event ( https://women.insurancebusinessmag.com/uk/ ) takes place in London on Oct. 10.

Upon learning of her nomination for enriching the insurance industry through empowering those around her, O'Connell affirmed the very basis of her nomination. "I was extremely surprised but very honoured to be nominated, said O'Connell. "I firmly believe mentoring is part of what we should do on a daily basis, as part of our role."

PremFina has experienced exponential growth with more than £293 million worth of insurance premiums processed so far in 2019, across 75 brokers, who utilise its financing and SaaS solutions.

The fast growing fintech's ambitions are consistent with its hiring culture, aligning with O'Connell's own impressive career progression. With a track record of success that includes spearheading the premium finance offering to brokers at The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (RBS) and a previous role as premium finance manager at the UK's largest insurance broker Marsh Ltd, O'Connell's expertise has seen her advance from Customer Services to Director of Client Services at PremFina.

O'Connell's leadership approach to managing the client services team at PremFina is central to the company ethos of collaboration when working towards a common goal. The resulting effectiveness of doing so occurs as according to O'Connell, "if we support those around us, it builds a better team and cohesive company environment."

About PremFina Ltd

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the company's founder.

