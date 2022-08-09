Predictive Analytics Market Worth $38 Billion by 2028 at 20.4% CAGR, Driven by Big Data and AIoT Technologies, Deep Dive Analysis (18+ Countries, 5 Key Regions, 50+ Companies) | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Predictive Analytics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component [Solution (Risk Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Sales Analytics, Customer Analytics, and Others) and Service], Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), Organization Size [Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises], and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government and Defence, Retail and e-Commerce, Manufacturing, and Others)", the global predictive analytics market size is projected to grow from $12.49 billion in 2022 to $38.03 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure of Predictive Analytics Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000160/

Predictive Analytics Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 12.49 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 38.03 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 229 No. Tables 142 No. of Charts & Figures 100 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Predictive Analytics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; Google LLC; SAS Institute Inc.; Salesforce.com, inc.; Amazon Web Services; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); and NTT DATA Corporation are among the leading players profiled in this report of the predictive analytics market. Several other essential predictive analytics market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the predictive analytics market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed predictive analytics market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000160/

In 2022, Microsoft partnered with Teradata, a provider of a multi-cloud platform for enterprise analytics, for the integration of Teradata's Vantage data platform into Microsoft Azure.

In 2021, IBM and Black & Veatch collaborated to assist customers in keeping their assets and equipment working at peak performance and reliability by integrating AI with real-time data analytics.

In 2020, Microsoft partnered with SAS for the extension of their business solutions. As a part of this move, the companies will migrate SAS analytical products and solutions to Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud provider for SAS cloud.

Increase in Uptake of Predictive Analytics Tools Propels Predictive Analytics Market Growth:

Predictive analytics tools use data to state the probabilities of the possible outcomes in the future. Knowing these probabilities can help users plan many aspects of their business. Predictive analytics is part of a larger set of data analytics; other aspects of data analytics include descriptive analytics, which helps users understand what their data represent; diagnostic analytics, which helps identify the causes of past events; and prescriptive analytics, which provides users with practical advice to make better decisions.

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000160

Prescriptive analytics is similar to predictive analytics. Predictive modeling is the most technical aspect of predictive analytics. Data analysts perform modeling with statistics and other historical data. The model then estimates the likelihood of different outcomes. In e-commerce, predictive modeling tools help analyze customer data. It can predict how many people are likely to buy a certain product. It can also predict the return on investment (ROI) of targeted marketing campaigns. Some software-as-a-service (SaaS) may collect data directly from online stores, such as Amazon Marketplace.

Predictive analytics tools may benefit social media marketing by guiding users to plan the type of content to post; these tools also recommend the best time and day to post. Manufacturing industries need predictive analytics to manage inventory, supply chains, and staff hiring processes. Transport planning and execution are performed more efficiently with predictive analytics tools. For instance, SAP is a leading multinational software company. Its Predictive Analytics was one of the leading data analytics platforms across the world. Now, the software is gradually being integrated into SAP's larger Cloud Analytics platform, which does more business intelligence (BI) than SAP Predictive Analytics. SAP Analytics Cloud, which works on all devices, utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to improve business planning and forecasting. This analytics platform can be easily extended to businesses of all sizes.

North America is one of the most vital regions for the uptake and growth of new technologies due to favorable government policies that boost innovation, the presence of a substantial industrial base, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. The industrial sector in the US is a prominent market for security analytics. The country consists of a large number of predictive analytics platform developers. The COVID-19 pandemic enforced companies to adopt the work-from-home culture, increasing the demand for big data and data analytics.

Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on "Predictive Analytics Market" Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000160/

The pandemic created an enormous challenge for businesses in North America to continue operating despite massive shutdowns of offices and other facilities. Furthermore, the surge in digital traffic presented an opportunity for numerous online frauds, phishing attacks, denial of inventory, and ransomware attacks. Due to the increased risk of cybercrimes, enterprises began adopting advanced predictive analytics-based solutions to detect and manage any abnormal behavior in their networks. Thus, with the growing number of remote working facilities, the need for predictive analytics solutions also increased in North America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Predictive Analytics Market: Industry Overview

The predictive analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. The predictive analytics market analysis, by component, is segmented into solutions and services. The predictive analytics market based on solution is segmented into risk analytics, marketing analytics, sales analytics, customer analytics, and others. The predictive analytics market analysis, by deployment mode, is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. The predictive analytics market, by organization size, is segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The predictive analytics market, by vertical, is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, retail and e-Commerce, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, government and defense, and others.

In terms of geography, the predictive analytics market is categorized into five regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The predictive analytics market in North America is sub segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Predictive analytics software is increasingly being adopted in multiple organizations, and cloud-based predictive analytics software solutions are gaining significance in SMEs in North America. The highly competitive retail sector in this region is harnessing the potential of this technique to efficiently transform store layouts and enhance the customer experience in various businesses. In a few North American countries, retailers use smart carts with locator beacons, pin-sized cameras installed near shelves, or the store's Wi-Fi network to determine the footfall in the store, provide directions to a specific product section, and check key areas visited by customers. This process can also provide basic demographic data for parameters such as gender and age.

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Predictive Analytics Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000160/

Wal-Mart, Costco, Kroger, The Home Depot, and Target have their origin in North America. The amount of data generated by stores surges with the rise in sales. Without implementing analytics solutions, it becomes difficult to manage such vast data that include records, behaviors, etc., of all customers. Players such as Euclid Analytics offer spatial analytics platforms for retailers operating offline to help them track customer traffic, loyalty, and other indicators associated with customer visits. Euclid's solutions include preconfigured sensors connected to switches that are linked through a network. These sensors can detect customer calls from devices that have Wi-Fi turned on. Additionally, IBM's Sterling Store Engagement solution provides a real-time view of store inventory, and order data through an intuitive user interface that can be accessed by store owners from counters and mobile devices.

Heavy investments in healthcare sectors, advancements in technologies to help manage a large number of medical records, and the use of Big Data analytics to efficiently predict at-risk patients and create effective treatment plans are further contributing to the growth of the predictive analytics market in North America. Predictive analytics helps assess patterns in a patients' medical records, thereby allowing healthcare professionals to develop effective treatment plans to improve outcomes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare predictive analytics solutions helped provide hospitals with insightful predictions of the number of hospitalizations for various treatments, which significantly helped them deal with the influx of a large number of patients. However, the high costs of installation and a shortage of skilled workers may limit the use of predictive analytics solutions in, both, the retail and healthcare sectors.

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Procurement Analytics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Supply Chain Analytics, Risk Analytics, Spend Analytics, Demand Forecasting, Contract Management, Vendor Management); Deployment (Cloud, On Premises); Industry Vertical (Retail and E Commerce, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life sciences, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utility, Banking Financial Services and Insurance) and Geography

Risk Analytics Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Software, Services); Type (Strategic Risk, Financial Risk, Operational Risk, Others); Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise); Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others) and Geography

Preventive Risk Analytics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution, Services); Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); Type (Strategic Risks, Financial Risks, Operational Risks, Compliance Risks); Industry (BFSI, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Retail, Others) and Geography

Business Analytics Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Application (Supply Chain Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Behavioral Analytics, Risk And Credit Analytics, and Pricing Analytics); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, and Hybrid); End-user (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy & Power, and Healthcare)

Big Data Analytics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Software and Services), Analytics Tool (Dashboard and Data Visualization, Data Mining and Warehousing, Self-Service Tool, Reporting, and Others), Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Workforce Analytics, and Others), and End Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Semiconductor, Battery Manufacturing, Electronics, and Others)

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Descriptive Data Analytics, Predictive Data Analytics, and Prescriptive Data Analytics); Application (Sales Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Risk & Finance Analytics, and Supply Chain Analytics); and End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Telecom, and Media & Entertainment)

Sales Performance Management Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Solution (Incentive Compensation Management, Territory Management, Sales Monitoring and Planning, and Sales Analytics), Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), End User (BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy and Utility, and Healthcare)

Customer Analytics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution, Services); Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises); End-user (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Consumer Goods and Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Others) and Geography

Life Science Analytics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics); Component (Services, Software); End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers, Medical Device Companies, Third-Party Administrators)

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/predictive-analytics-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Insight Partners