Predictive Analytics Market to Reach $35.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 21.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in adoption of predictive modeling tools & big data technologies and several initiatives by governments to support big data infrastructure drive the growth of the global predictive analytics market

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Predictive Analytics Market by Business Functions (Marketing, Sales, Finance and Human resource), Application Models (Risk Management, Operations Management, Sales & Marketing Management, Network Management, Supply Chain Management and Workforce Management), Organization Size (SMES and Large Enterprises) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022." According to the report, the global predictive analytics industry was estimated at $7.32 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $35.45 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in adoption of predictive modeling tools & big data technologies and several initiatives by governments to support big data infrastructure drive the growth of the global predictive analytics market. On the other hand, high implementation cost and lack of skilled workforce impede the growth. Nevertheless, emergence of IoT and AI technologies is expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario

In the midst of the outbreak, the healthcare industry has happened to utilize predictive analytics tools to better understand the virus and its spread which, in turn, has boosted the market growth.

However, there has been dearth of skilled IT professionals during lockdown which, in turn, has curbed the growth to some extent.

The solution segment to dominate by 2027

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global predictive analytics market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. Increase in need to optimize marketing campaigns, improvement in operations to better manage inventory and other resources, and reduce business risks drive the growth of the segment. The services segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 23.8% throughout the forecast period. This is due to its adoption to ensure effective functioning of software and platforms throughout the predictive analysis process.

The BFSI segment to lead the trail

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed to more than one-fifth of the global predictive analytics market revenue in 2019 and is projected to retain its dominance during the study period. This is attributed to high deployment of predictive analytics for risk management, fraud detection, customer management, customized solutions, and others. Simultaneously, the healthcare segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to increase in use of predictive analytics for developing precision medicine, predicting virus spread, and managing the supply chain.

North America garnered the highest share in 2019

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global predictive analytics market. North America serves as a lucrative market for new technologies and services, as this province exhibits high investment capabilities Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 24.9% till 2027. This is due to increase in adoption of advanced analytics across multiple industries in the region.

Frontrunners in the industry

Fair Isaac Corporation

TIBCO Solution Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Information Builders

International Business Machines Corporation

SAP SE

KNIME

Microsoft Corporation

Alteryx, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

