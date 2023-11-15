Precision Farming Market size worth $ 23.70 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 11.37% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Precision Farming Market Size By Offering, By Technology, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Precision Farming Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Precision Farming Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 7.82 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 23.70 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=8640

Browse in-depth TOC on "Precision Farming Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Precision Farming Market Revolutionizes Agriculture with Cutting-Edge Technology

Precision Farming, also known as Precision Agriculture or Precision Ag, is reshaping the landscape of agriculture by introducing unparalleled accuracy and control in crop cultivation and livestock management. This pioneering approach, marked by the integration of advanced technologies, is set to redefine the future of Precision Farming Market.

Precision Farming Unveiled: A Technological Marvel

In the realm of Precision Farming, technological marvels such as GPS guidance, control systems, robotics, autonomous vehicles, sensors, drones, variable rate technology, GPS-based soil sampling, automated hardware, telematics, and software converge to elevate the standards of modern farming practices. This integration is poised to revolutionize traditional farming methods, providing farmers with a comprehensive suite of tools to optimize their operations.

Driving Forces: Technology Integration Fuels Precision Farming Market Growth

The Precision Farming Market is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by the seamless integration of technologies like GPS, IoT, and remote sensing applications. This convergence empowers farmers to overcome challenges associated with efficient farming, including crop monitoring and weather forecasting. Real-time data on environmental conditions offered by Precision Farming is proving to be a game-changer, further propelling the market's rapid expansion.

In-Depth Precision Farming Market Insights: Transforming Soil and Water Management

Precision Farming is not merely confined to weather forecasting; it offers crucial insights into soil conditions. The ability to provide real-time information on soil water content enables farmers to make informed decisions about harvesting times. Furthermore, Precision Farming facilitates comprehensive soil management, providing farmers with data that influences their strategies and enhances overall agricultural efficiency.

Technological Advancements and Investment: Paving the Way to the Precision Farming Market Future

The Precision Farming Market is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by ongoing technological advancements and increased investments. Innovations such as driverless tractors, GPS sensing, and guidance systems contribute significantly to the market's expansion. This not only ensures a high yield with minimal wastage through sensor utilization but also sets the stage for the future of precision agriculture.

Despite its immense potential, Precision Farming faces challenges, including limited awareness among farmers and high installation costs. Addressing these challenges is crucial for unlocking the full potential of the Precision Farming Market. Efforts to bridge these gaps will be pivotal in fostering widespread adoption and ensuring sustainable growth.

Opportunities on the Horizon: A Bright Future for Precision Farming Market

In the face of challenges, the Precision Farming Market presents abundant opportunities. The higher adoption of technology, particularly Variable Rate Technology (VRT) for crop cultivation, and the increasing need for weather forecasting due to climate change are expected to create significant avenues for growth during the forecasted period.

Regional Dominance: North America Takes the Lead

North America emerges as the epicenter of the Precision Farming Market, with the United States and Canada standing as early adopters of Precision Farming technologies. The widespread adoption of advanced farming systems and equipment, including sensors, display devices, and farm management software, positions North America at the forefront of precision agriculture.

Precision Farming Market Key Players: Driving Innovation and Shaping the Future

Deere & Company, Trimble, Agco, Agjunction, Raven Industries, AG Leader Technology, SST Development Group, Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems, and Dickey-John Corporation are pivotal players driving innovation and shaping the landscape of precision agriculture globally.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Precision Farming Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Precision Farming Market into Offering, Technology, Application, And Geography.

Precision Farming Market, by Offering Hardware Software Services

Precision Farming Market, by Technology Guidance Technology GPS/GNSS Based GIS Based Remote Sensing Handheld or Ground-Based Sensing Satellite or Aerial Sensing Variable-Rate Technology Map-Based Sensor-Based

Precision Farming Market, by Application Yield Monitoring Crop Scouting Field Mapping Variable Rate Application Weather Tracking & Forecasting Inventory Management Farm Labor Management Financial Management Others

Precision Farming Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Precision Farming Software Market By Offering (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Guidance Technology, Remote Sensing), By Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping), By Geography, And Forecast

Farm Management Software Market By Delivery Model (Cloud-Based and Local/Web-Based), By Agriculture Type (Smart Greenhouse Farming, Precision Farming), By Service Provider (Connectivity Services, System Integrators, Managed Services), By Application (Fish Farming Applications, Smart Greenhouse Applications), By Geography, And Forecast

Fertiliser Spreader Market By Product (Broadcast Spreaders, Drop Spreaders, Other), By Application (Farm, Garden Landscape, Other), By Geography, And Forecast

Vertical Farming System/Module Market By Product (Aeroponics, Hydroponics, Aquaponics), By Application (Indoor, Outdoor), By Geography, And Forecast

5 Leading Farm Equipment Companies adapting to modern mechanized agriculture trends

Visualize Precision Farming Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg