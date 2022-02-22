Prebiotics Market Size To Reach USD 12.79 BN In 2030 | Rising Health Consciousness, Increasing Adoption Of Healthy Dietary Habits, And Growing Trend Of Sugar, Fat And Calorie Reduction From Food & Beverages Is Driving Market Growth, Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global prebiotics market size is expected to reach USD 12.79 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising incidences of digestive diseases such as enteric diseases and acidosis in livestock, as well as rising consumer consumption of fiber-rich foods in their daily diets, are driving prebiotic market revenue growth.

Prebiotic ingredients when used in food products helps to balance the intestinal flora. Prebiotic ingredients include Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS), and inulin and have multifunctional properties. They are associated with various health benefits, such as improved gut health, bone health, immunity and cardiovascular health. The multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients coupled with health benefits is driving revenue growth of prebiotics market.

Increase in number of research activities for using prebiotics in various applications such as infant nutrition and animal feed is boosting growth of the market. Prebiotics can also be produced by other sources, such as food waste. All these health benefits create a platform for companies to produce prebiotic ingredients that can be used for wide range of applications.

For More Industry Insight, Request Sample@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1323

Furthermore, increasing demand for inulin in drinks and baked goods is expected to boost market growth in the forecast period. Bakers add inulin in breads, biscuits, muffins and crackers to increase level of calcium in human body. The raw material for inulin is chicory root, which is also used as raw material for other lucrative businesses such as coffee industry. Currently, nearly 20% of total inulin production is utilized by animal feed industry. Moreover, extensive usage of inulin in animal feed owing to its multiple positive effects on animal nutrition has led to increased demand for inulin and is driving growth in the global prebiotics markets.

However, lack of knowledge about the benefits of consumption of prebiotics among consumers and stringent trade policies, especially in regions such as Europe and North America are the factors hindering growth of prebiotic market.

Request For Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1323

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In June 2020 , FrieslandCampina ingredients, which is a global innovator in healthy and functional ingredients, launched Biotis. Biotis is aimed at improving all essential functions needed for a healthy and active life, from maternal health to sleep, immunity and gut health.

, FrieslandCampina ingredients, which is a global innovator in healthy and functional ingredients, launched Biotis. Biotis is aimed at improving all essential functions needed for a healthy and active life, from maternal health to sleep, immunity and gut health. Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) segment revenue is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period. GOS has high water solubility, thermal stability and non-carcinogenic properties. When used in baking, GOS attracts low calorific value moisture, which helps in improving taste and texture of baked products. GOS is also used in non-alcoholic beverages to enhance taste, which is driving demand for GOS in food & beverage industry.

Dairy food segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Incorporation of prebiotics with dairy products can improve blood lipid profile, intestinal health and immunity. The prebiotic components could be used as fat replacers in dairy products, resulting in low-calorie, non-fat products with properties and tastes similar to full fat products.

Animal feed segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2020. Prebiotics are used in cattle feed to improve animal's digestion, performance and immune system. Increasing use of prebiotics in poultry feed to improve productivity and growing dependence on animals as a source of protein is driving growth of the segment.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period owing to high consumption of dairy products. Increase in population coupled with rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and an increase in number of applications of prebiotics in the food & beverage and baking industry is driving growth of the market in this region. Moreover, rising cases of diabetes and obesity have further encouraged manufacturers to use prebiotic ingredients as emulsifiers which have subsequently led to an increase in demand for prebiotics products in this region.

is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period owing to high consumption of dairy products. Increase in population coupled with rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and an increase in number of applications of prebiotics in the food & beverage and baking industry is driving growth of the market in this region. Moreover, rising cases of diabetes and obesity have further encouraged manufacturers to use prebiotic ingredients as emulsifiers which have subsequently led to an increase in demand for prebiotics products in this region. Companies profiled in the global market report includes Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, BENEO, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Clasado Biosciences, Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Royal Cosun, Sensus, a Xylem brand and Bright food (Group) Co., Ltd.

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/3965

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the prebiotics market based on ingredients, product, source, end-use and region:

Ingredients Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Inulin



Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)



Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS)



Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS)



Monosaccharide



Disaccharides



Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Dietary Supplements



Premixes



Functional Beverages



Dairy Food



Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Roots and Grains



Vegetables



Fruits Trunk or Stem



Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Foods & beverages



Pharmaceutical



Animal Feed



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Browse for More Details:

Tequila Market By Product Type (Blanco, Reposado, Añejo), By Grade (Value, Premium, High-end Premium, Super Premium), By Application (Corporate Hospitality, Family Dinner), By Distribution Channel (On-trade Sales, Off-trade Sales), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Coffee Capsule Market, By Product (Soft Coffee and Hard Coffee), By System Type (Closed Systems and Open Systems), By Application (Household and Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Restaurant Digitization Market, By Restaurant Type (Fast Food, Dining, and Cafés), By Application (Online Ordering Systems & Delivery Apps, Contactless Payment, Marketing, Automated Inventory Management Software, and Digital Kitchen Boards), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Food Waste Reduction Market, By Food Type (Cereals, Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Sea Food, and Processed Food), By Services (Processing Plant, Warehousing & Cold Storage, Cropping Pattern Consulting, and Supply Chain), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Digital Food Safety Management Market, By Solution (Temperature Logging, Temperature Monitoring, Automated Food & Date Labelling, and Food Safety & Cleaning Checklists), By End Use (Catering, Institutional Kitchens, Restaurants, Convenience Stores, Dairies, and Bakeries), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-prebiotics-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Reports And Data