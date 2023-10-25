Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size to Expand Lucratively and Reach $14.23 Bn to 2031 - Explained Details | Updated InsightAce Study
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market size is valued at US$ 8.42 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 14.23 Bn in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.
The primary packaging of drugs and vaccines is important in ensuring their integrity, quality and protecting them from contaminants. Hence, sterilization is essential in pharmaceutical manufacturing because it helps maintain product safety and adhere to strict quality standards. This has increased the importance of pre-sterilized/ready-to-use containers in pharmaceutical packaging. Ready-to-use vials eliminate the need for in-house sterilization processes, reducing contamination risks and production timelines. The surging demand for safe drug delivery systems has enhanced the growth of the Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical packaging market.
Recent advances in packaging materials and technologies have resulted in innovative solutions offering high drug compatibility, stability, and barrier properties. The advantages offered by empty sterile vials and syringes, and their increasing demand in the healthcare sector, specifically after the COVID-19 pandemic, have prompted manufacturers to implement advancements that are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.
Some of the prominent players in the Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market are:
Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Specifications
|
Market Size Value In 2022
|
USD 8.42 Bn
|
Revenue Forecast In 2031
|
USD 14.23 Bn
|
Growth Rate CAGR
|
CAGR of 6.13 % from 2023 to 2031
|
Quantitative Units
|
Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031
|
Historic Year
|
2019 to 2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2031
|
Report Coverage
|
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
|
Segments Covered
|
By Type of Container, Type of Closure, Material of Fabrication
|
Regional Scope
|
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|
Country Scope
|
U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
|
Competitive Landscape
|
APG Pharma Packaging, Aptar, Daikyo Seiko, Datwyler, DWK Life Sciences, Ningbo Zhengli Pharmaceutical Packaging, Nuova OMPI (a subsidiary of Stevanato), SCHOTT, and West Pharmaceutical Services.
|
Customization Scope
|
Free customization report with the procurement of the report, Modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
|
Pricing and Available Payment Methods
|
Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The main factors responsible for driving the Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical packaging market are increasing preference towards patient safety and rising importance for sterility and integrity of pharmaceutical products. In addition, strict regulatory guidelines set by regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA play an essential role in booming the demand for pre-sterilized pharmaceutical packaging. Moreover, the complex manufacturing of advanced therapies such as cell and gene therapies led to a surge in the need for suitable containers for ATMP aseptic filling & finishing. The addition of RTU (ready-to-use) packaging into the pharmaceutical industry ensures that the product is quickly available through the optimized supply chain.
Further, the high demand for COVID-19 vaccines has boosted market growth, especially for sterile vials.
Regional Trends:
North America captured the highest revenue share of the Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market in 2022 and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period 2023-2031. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising government efforts and investments in developing pharmaceutical facilities. Besides, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow faster in the next few years.
Key developments in the market:
- In June 2022, Schott invested multi-Bn euros to increase sterile RTU vials production at its facility in Pennsylvania, US.
- In March 2022, Stevanato expanded its vial manufacturing operations to meet the need for vaccines during the pandemic under a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The company has invested in expanding the production capacity for both standard RTU vials and EZ fill RTU vials.
- In March 2022, SGD Pharma introduced a 100 ml ready-to-use sterile glass vial, catering to the demand for small and large sterile vials.
Market Segments
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type of Container
- Sterile Cartridges
- Sterile Syringes
- Sterile Vials
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type of Closure
- Caps
- Plungers
- Seals
- Stoppers
- Tip Caps / Needle Shields
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Material of Fabrication
- Aluminum
- Glass
- Rubber
- Plastic
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
North America Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Why should buy this report:
- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
- To receive an industry overview and future trends in the global Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
- To analyze the Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market drivers and challenges
- To get information on the Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031
- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisitions in the global Pre-Sterilized/Ready to Use Pharmaceutical Packaging Market industry
