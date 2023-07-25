PractiTest Welcomes Uri Tal Yosef as New Vice President of R&D

REHOVOT, Israel, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Software test management company PractiTest is announcing its new Vice President of R&D, Uri Tal Yosef. PractiTest's advanced end-to-end platform has proven its value in multiple industries including Technology, Finance, Retail, Healthcare, Education, and Government, helping leading companies centralize their QA work and make informed data-driven decisions.

Tal Yosef joins PractiTest at a time of exciting growth for the company. He will take it to the next level by creating a stronger development process, modernizing the company's technology infrastructure for a smoother, more sophisticated approach.

Tal Yosef brings 15 years of experience in software engineering and team management to the role. Prior to PractiTest, he held senior R&D positions at several international corporations such as Hisense Group and various startups including Secfi, where he laid the technology foundation and led the company to a $550M investment round.

"A small, but growing company that's agile, mature, offers a stable product, and really listens to their users - that combination is extraordinary. I've never seen another company like it", said Tal Yosef. He added, "I'm excited to take on the challenge of using our technology in an even more sophisticated way to ultimately help our customers achieve their goals."

Yaniv Iny, PractiTest CEO commented, "We're dedicated to our mission of serving our global customers with the most advanced end-to-end test management technology. Uri brings deep technical knowledge, strong leadership skills, and a customer-focused approach that aligns with our company values. He knows what it takes to bring individual talent and innovative development tools together, which is essential to an organization's success."

About PractiTest

PractiTest is an end-to-end test management platform that centralizes all your QA work, processes, teams and tools into one platform to bridge silos, unify communication, and enable one source of truth across your organization.

With PractiTest you can make informed data-driven decisions based on end-to-end visibility provided by customizable reports, real-time dashboards, and dynamic filter views.

Improve team's productivity; reuse testing elements to eliminate repetitive tasks, plan your team's work based on AI-generated insights and enable your team to focus on what really matters. PractiTest helps you align your testing operation with business goals, and deliver better products faster.

For more news and events from PractiTest visit: https://www.practitest.com/news-events/

May Ossi

+1-312-9995588

may@practitest.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997506/PractiTest_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PractiTest