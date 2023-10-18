PractiTest Named in the 2023 Gartner® Quick Answer: How Should We Test Enterprise SaaS Applications Report

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PractiTest, a leading SaaS test management platform company, announced today that it has been named as an Example Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Quick Answer: How Should We Test Enterprise SaaS Applications report. PractiTest was mentioned in the Test Management category for use cases related to "Utilize traceability, communication integrations and reporting facilities to notify teams on software quality".

"Utilizing enterprise applications delivered as SaaS does not remove application and software engineering leaders and their teams from owning the quality of the user experience. The 2023 Gartner Quick Answer: How Should We Test Enterprise SaaS Applications report outlines extent of ownership and testing that varies based on integration, extension and user needs."

Commenting on the updated research, PractiTest CEO Yaniv Iny said, "We believe that being recognized by Gartner in their Foundational Research Report is a testament to PractiTest's commitment to excellence in testing Enterprise SaaS applications. We are pleased to be named and will continue to innovate and deliver quality solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

The report highlighted several key points:

"How should we test enterprise SaaS applications?

Test areas of greatest value, risk or change during scheduled provider updates and when your instance's levels of integration and extension are very few to none.

Your teams must test the layers of the enterprise application during custom extension and integration development.

Invest in impact analysis and automation technologies when the cadence of change, amount of extension and integration, and business criticality are high."

To view the report*, visit the Gartner website here (for Gartner subscribers only):

https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/4006309

* Gartner, Quick Answer: How Should We Test Enterprise SaaS Applications?, Refreshed 21 July 2022, Updated 20 September 2023, Published 29 September 2021. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PractiTest

PractiTest is an end-to-end test management platform that centralizes all your QA work, processes, teams and tools into one platform to bridge silos, unify communication, and enable one source of truth across your organization.

With PractiTest you can make informed data-driven decisions based on end-to-end visibility provided by customizable reports, real-time dashboards, and dynamic filter views.

Improve team's productivity; reuse testing elements to eliminate repetitive tasks, plan your team's work based on AI-generated insights and enable your team to focus on what really matters. PractiTest helps you align your testing operation with business goals, and deliver better products faster.

