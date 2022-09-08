PR Master Class with ICCO Ethics Chair on Social Responsibility & Business Ethics - September 15, 2022

Mrs. Christina Forsgard leads the first PR Master Class hosted by the World Communications Forum Association on Zoom

DAVOS, Switzerland, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first PR Master Class, launched by the World Communications Forum Association, will be led by ICCO Ethics Chair Mrs. Christina Forsgard . She will give her expertise on the topic "Ethos and ethics of a PR consultant. Championing the highest standards: social responsibility & business ethics."

This Master Class will take place on September 15, Thursday at 2 p.m. Central European Time.

WCFA PR Master Class on Social Responsibility & Business Ethics - September 15, 2022

During the course Christina Forsgard will highlight the importance of ethics in the field of public relations. She will explore the ethical issues that can be encountered in all areas of strategic communications and will develop an understanding of how to overcome ethical dilemmas. Through various study cases Christina will present the PR practitioner's roles and responsibilities regarding business ethics.

Christina Forsgard is the Ethics Chair at the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) and Founder of Netprofile Finland. She is communications consultant specialized at cyber crisis communications and management, social media strategist, speaker, influencer, angel investor, startup coach, advisor and board member, and the author of social media book SUHDE (Relationship). Christina was nominated among TOP100 ICT Influencers in Finland in 2009. Between 2009 and 2014, Christina was the Chairman of MTL Communications Consultancies and was the Finnish representative at ICCO.

"We are very excited to partner with such experienced PR expert as Mrs. Forsgard to promote education and awareness for the importance of social responsibility and ethics in our industry. Transparency has always been part of our working standards and with today's crisis of disinformation and fake news it is more important now than ever. We look forward to moving our industry forward," said Maxim Behar, WCFA President.

The WCFA is bringing together the most brilliant minds in public relations to lead a series of exclusive masterclasses on the essentials of the profession. The educational program is coordinated by Zofia Bugajna-Kasdepke, SEC Newgate CEE Founding Partner, and all courses will be announced on www.wcfaglobal.com

The next PR Master Classes are the following:

1. The importance of personal credibility. How to become an industry expert and run an effective networking strategy to build your mark in PR.

2. Being a star of growth. New business, up-selling, deep-selling and other tactics for developing the PR business.

3. The true value of reporting and transparency of agency work. How to evaluate the PR results and measure ROI.

4. Excellence in budgeting and tracking the financial effectiveness of the project.

5. Shaping the reputation and building relevance. Data-driven PR strategy and effective communication planning in practice.

6. Big ideas and creative storytelling. How to build a strategic narrative to handle brand messaging in the era of social media and influencers.

7. How to make the brand voice vocal for all diverse audiences? Effective messaging - tools and techniques.

8. Getting top-tier coverage. How to work effectively with journalists and media outlets.

9. Advocacy Strategies. Developing effective stakeholder experiences and engagement.

About World Communications Forum Association:

The World Communications Forum Associations was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2021, the WCFA organized its 'Global Communications Summit' on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally. The same year it launched the Davos Communications Awards that recognize exceptional professional work done by businesses, governments and academia to help celebrate and showcase excellence in the industry.

