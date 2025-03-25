Power Up the Teyvat Journey: UGREEN Launches Genshin Impact Co-Branded Charging Collection

BERLIN, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading innovator in consumer electronics, has teamed up with Genshin Impact to launch an exclusive co-branded charging collection, debuting on March 25 - in 14 countries. The lineup themes "Power Up, Game On" and features four charging essentials: a 20,000mAh fast-charging power bank, an ultra-durable nylon-braided 100W cable, a portable 65W GaN fast charger, and a Qi2-certified wireless charger. Each product showcases an exclusive design of intricate patterns inspired by the popular Genshin Impact character Kinich, the Saurian Hunter from the latest nation of Natlan.

Genshin Impact is an open-world adventure RPG that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat, where they can now explore six of the seven major nations, meet a diverse cast of characters, master the art of element-based combat, and unveil the secrets of Teyvat along the way. UGREEN holds the core brand philosophy of "Activate You", delivering high-performance portable charging products to support players in exploring the unknown and unlocking new possibilities.

As a skilled Saurian Hunter, Kinich is steady, direct, and efficient in combat. These qualities align with UGREEN's brand identity and mission. The UGREEN Genshin Impact Edition products provide players with an efficient and reliable charging experience. Kinich wields the power of Dendro and his character design primarily uses green, aligning with UGREEN's brand colors. The pixelated elements in his design also match the digital nature of UGREEN's electronics.

The UGREEN Nexode Power Bank Genshin Impact Edition is the ultimate companion for on-the-go gaming and travel. It packs a 20,000mAh capacity with 100W fast charging for laptops, phones, and tablets. Its 130W dual-port output enables simultaneous device charging, while a sharp TFT display shows real-time power data, ensuring the player is never caught with a dead battery mid-battle. Featuring a beautiful image of Kinich on the exterior design, an amusing pixel art animation showcasing K'uhul Ajaw, Kinich's dragon companion, welcomes the player every time they power on the device.

Compact yet powerful, the UGREEN Nexode Charger Genshin Impact Edition delivers up to 65W fast charging, making it ideal for quickly powering up laptops or mobile gaming devices. Equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, it can charge up to three devices simultaneously, while its sleek and compact design makes it easy to slip into players' pockets. In addition, the advanced GaNInfinity™ chip ensures high efficiency and powerful temperature control.

With the UGREEN MagFlow Wireless Charger Genshin Impact Edition, wireless charging just got a whole lot more versatile. It features a foldable 2-in-1 design with Qi2 15W fast charging, combining a magnetic pad, headphone dock, and an extra USB-C smartwatch port in a travel-friendly form factor.

The nylon-braided UGREEN USB-C to USB-C Cable Genshin Impact Edition supports up to 100W super-fast charging and 480Mbps data transfer speeds, while also ensuring long-lasting durability. The silicone K'uhul Ajaw cable strap adds a touch of fun to the charging experience.

The series is currently available in 14 countries worldwide, including European markets such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as a number of countries across Asia and North America. Retail prices and sales platforms vary by region.

For the UK market, this product series will be available at 02:00 AM GMT on 25th 2025 on uk.ugreen.com and Amazon.co.uk. The MSRP are shown below.

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank Genshin Impact Edition (£74.99)

UGREEN Nexode Charger Genshin Impact Edition (37.99£)

UGREEN MagFlow Wireless Charger Genshin Impact Edition (£44.99)

UGREEN USB-C to USB-C Cable Genshin Impact Edition (£7.49)

Kicking off today, UGREEN offers a chance to win UGREEN x Genshin Impact Kinich Collectible Gift Box. Players can obtain these items through UGREEN's official website.

Since 2012, UGREEN has been committed to creating innovative and affordable electronic devices and accessories. With a user-focused approach, the brand has earned the trust of over 200 million users worldwide. UGREEN offers a wide range of products, including charging devices, phone and computer accessories, and home and automobile solutions. For more information, please visit www.ugreen.com.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world adventure RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious "Traveler," who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling. Starting from Version 5.0, Natlan, the sixth of the seven nations, has been open for exploration. Players can explore each nation with its unique culture and vast landscape, meet a diverse cast of characters, master the art of element-based combat, and unveil the secrets of Teyvat. With cross-progression and co-op features, players can now continue their adventure across PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox, PC, Android, and iOS alone or with friends.

