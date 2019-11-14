Power For The People: Bayat Power-1, Afghanistan's First Gas - Fired Power Plant In Four Decades Pioneers Gas Generation Industry, Begins Generating Affordable Electricity For Afghans

KABUL, Afghanistan, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayat Power, Afghanistan's largest, Afghanowned and operated Power Production Company announced today that Bayat Power-1, the region's most technologically advanced gas fired electric power plant — and Afghanistan's first new gas based power production plant in more than forty years — has officially started commercial operations of its vital and historic mission to provide reliable and affordable electric power to the people of Afghanistan.

Located in Sherberghan, Afghanistan — the proud epicenter of the nation's gas-rich region — Bayat Power-1 is the company leading the resurgence of Afghanistan's domestic power production industry. This pioneering project, built and led by Afghans, will provide the power essential for Afghanistan's economic growth.

Powered by the brand new Siemens SGT-A45 'Fast Power' turbine — the world's most advanced mobile gas to energy power solution — phase one of Bayat Power-1's operations will generate up to 41 megawatts of power for Afghan homes and businesses. When all three phases of Bayat Power-1 are operational, the plant will generate more than 200 megawatts of electricity — enough to serve millions of Afghan residential and commercial clients.

"Starting today, Bayat Power-1 — our nation's first new gas fired power plant in more than four decades — is providing affordable, reliable power to Afghan families and companies across the nation," said Dr. Ehsan Bayat, the Founder of Bayat Power and the Chairman of the Bayat Group.

"Bayat Power 1 is meant to pioneer a new industry and serve the first step in the redevelopment of an Afghan energy sector that will be operated by Afghans, expanded by Afghans and dedicated to accelerating Afghanistan's economic development," Dr. Bayat said.

"Today, everyone at Bayat Power and The Bayat Group is determined that Bayat Power1 will help all Afghans move forward together to a shared future of prosperity, innovation, and growth; a future that is bright with light generated by Bayat Power-1, and rich with bountiful opportunity and progress for all Afghans."

About Bayat Power:

Bayat Power is Afghanistan's leading Afghan Owned Energy Exploration, Development and Power Production Company. Founded by Dr. Ehsan Bayat, the Chairman of The Bayat Group (www.bayat-group.com), Bayat Energy is a division of The Bayat Group of companies, which include Afghan Wireless (www.afghan-wireless.com) Ariana Television and Radio (www.arianatelevision.com), and additional Construction, Consumer and Logistics Enterprises. Learn more about how Bayat Power is building an Afghan domestic generation industry, which will provide affordable, accessible, and environmentally clean power to the Afghan people by visiting our website: www.bayatpower.com.

PLEASE CONTACT:

For Bayat Power:

Mr. Monty Simus

+1-702-809-6772

m.simus@bayatpower.com

Related Links

http://www.bayatpower.com



SOURCE Bayat Power