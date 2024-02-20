Potassium Sorbate Market Size to Grow USD 139 Million USD by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Potassium Sorbate Market is Segmented by Type ( Food Grade Potassium Sorbate , Pharma Grade Potassium Sorbate, Industrial Grade Potassium Sorbate), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care).

The Global Potassium Sorbate Market was valued at USD 127 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 139 Million USD by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2039.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Potassium Sorbate Market

The market for potassium sorbate injections is expected to grow due to a number of factors, including consumers' preference for natural preservatives, stricter regulations regarding food safety, the expansion of the food and beverage industry, growing usage in pharmaceutical applications, technological advancements, industry diversification, and the rising trend of convenience food consumption. These factors will also likely contribute to the adoption of potassium sorbate injections across a range of industries.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF POTASSIUM SORBATE MARKET

The rising need for food preservation solutions is the main factor propelling the growth of the potassium sorbate injection market. The need to prolong food product shelf life is growing as the world's population rises and customer tastes change. Renowned for its strong antibacterial capabilities, potassium sorbate functions as a dependable preservative by preventing the formation of mold, yeast, and fungus in a variety of food products. In the food and beverage sector, producers are working hard to satisfy consumers' demands for food items that are safe, fresh, and have a long shelf life.

Global government agencies' strict enforcement of food safety laws is another important driver of the market's expansion. In order to reduce the danger of foodborne infections and guarantee consumer safety, authorities are increasingly requiring the use of strong preservatives like potassium sorbate. The demand for potassium sorbate injections throughout various food segments is driven by the necessity of integrating strong preservative solutions into food processing procedures in order to comply with these standards. The need for injections of potassium sorbate is being driven by the growing food and beverage industries, especially in emerging nations. The use of packaged and processed foods is being driven by rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and rapid urbanization. Food producers are depending more and more on potassium sorbate injections as their preferred preservation method in order to satisfy the rising demand while preserving product quality.

Injections of potassium sorbate are in high demand in the pharmaceutical industry because they are essential preservatives for liquid formulations. The need for efficient preservative solutions to ensure product stability and prevent microbial contamination has increased in tandem with the pharmaceutical industry's robust growth, which is being driven by factors like rising healthcare expenditure and the prevalence of chronic diseases. This has further expanded the market for potassium sorbate injections. The use of potassium sorbate injections is being fueled by consumers' growing inclination for natural and organic goods. As customers become more conscious of the possible negative consequences of artificial preservatives, they actively search for clean-label substitutes. Because potassium sorbate is a naturally occurring substance, it fits this demand and is thus included in food formulations by producers, which propels market expansion.

The need for potassium sorbate injections is being driven by the rising trend of convenience food consumption. Convenience meals with little preparation are becoming more and more popular among consumers due to their hectic lifestyles and need for quick and simple meal alternatives. As the demand for quick food solutions rises, potassium sorbate is essential for maintaining the quality and lengthening the shelf life of these items, enabling market development.

POTASSIUM SORBATE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Strict food safety laws and the strong presence of the food and beverage sector in North America are the main drivers of the market. The established pharmaceutical industry in the area also supports the need for potassium sorbate injections in medication compositions.

Similar legislative frameworks and rising consumer awareness of clean-label products drive market expansion in Europe.

Key Companies:

Celanese

FBC Industries

Daicel Chemical Industries

Wanglong Chemicals

Kailash Chemicals

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical

Lubon Industry

