Post-Harvest Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 1.5 Bn by 2022 Amid Growing Consumption of Exotic Vegetables and Fruits Worldwide - Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America post-harvest treatment market is expected to be valued at US$ 358.7 Mn in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period. Indian post-harvest treatment market will grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032.

NEWARK, Del., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global post-harvest treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the assessment period (2022-2032), surpassing US$ 2.2 Bn by 2032.

Increasing trade of fresh vegetables and fruits as compared to the other commodities is the primary factor underpinning the growth in post-harvest treatment market. This growing trade of exotic vegetables and fruits is increasing the usage of post-harvest treatment to keep the inventory of exotic vegetables and fruits fresh for longer period of time.

Further, with increasing popularity of continental dishes, the consumption of exotic vegetables and fruits in hospitality industry is surging. Moreover, exotic fruits-based flavors are gaining popularity in countries such as India and China. Hence, the flavor ingredient manufacturers are investing extensively in food products such as ViDA Juice dragon fruit with tonic and flavored frozen pops Ruby Rockets with grape and acai.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The post-harvest treatment market is expected to expand at a CAGR's of 8.7% and 7.9% in Latin America and Middle East & Africa , respectively through 2032.

and & , respectively through 2032. East Asia and South Asia are expected to hold market share of 18.5% and 13.7% respectively in 2022.

and are expected to hold market share of 18.5% and 13.7% respectively in 2022. Based on category, the fruits segment is expected to dominate the market holding around 67.4% share in 2022

Among the product type, coatings will account for around 43.6% share in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period.

Regionally, North America is dominating the post-harvest treatment market with a demand share of around 23.9% share in 2022.

"Increasing adoption of innovative technologies such as chemical-free fumigation techniques for post-harvest treatment of vegetables and fruits is offering significant growth opportunities for the post-harvest treatment market players", says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the post-harvest treatment market are focusing on developing new products in order to improve their existing product portfolio. For Instance –

In September 2021 , Pace International LLC (US) announced PrimaFresh 60 OR, which was created specifically to improve dehydration control in stone fruit and increase its fresh attractiveness.

, Pace International LLC (US) announced PrimaFresh 60 OR, which was created specifically to improve dehydration control in stone fruit and increase its fresh attractiveness. In March 2021 , Citrosol ( Spain ) released Citrocide Fresh Cut, which helps to prevent the decay of peppers, tomatoes, and avocados.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Post-Harvest Treatments market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on crop type (fruits, vegetables), type (coatings, cleaners, sanitizers, fungicides, sprout inhibitors, ethylene blockers) across seven major regions of the world.

Post-harvest Treatment Market by Category

By Category:

Fruits

Vegetables

By Product Type:

Coatings

Cleaners

Sanitizers

Fungicides

Sprout Inhibitors

Ethylene Blockers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle east and Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4. Global Post Harvest Treatment Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2022-2032

5. Global Post Harvest Treatment Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Category

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Category, 2017-2021

TOC continued..!

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

