Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market worth $92.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market by Source (Bottles, Non-bottle Rigid), Polymer Type, Processing Type (Mechanical, Chemical, Biological), End-use (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 62.1 billion in 2023 to USD 92.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028.

The demand for post-consumer recycled plastics is propelled by multiple factors: heightened environmental awareness and the pursuit of reduced plastic waste, reinforced by stringent regulations for plastic pollution reduction; corporations' sustainability objectives leading to increased recycled content incorporation; growing consumer preference for eco-friendly goods, prompting manufacturers to integrate recycled plastics; and advancements in recycling technologies enhancing the quality and accessibility of recycled plastics, rendering them more appealing to various industries.

By Source, Bottles to be the fastest-growing source during the forecast period.

Bottles stand as a primary source of recycled plastics due to their widespread consumption, prominent presence in plastic waste streams, and suitability for recovery. The extensive use of bottled beverages and household products results in a substantial accumulation of discarded plastic bottles, rendering them easily accessible for recycling. Furthermore, bottles' standardized forms and compositions simplify recycling procedures, allowing for efficient collection, sorting, and reprocessing into post-consumer recycled plastics, thus contributing significantly to environmental sustainability and resource conservation.

The High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) polymer type is expected to experience significant growth at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) is a highly recycled polymer type due to its favorable attributes for recycling, widespread applications, and robust recycling infrastructure. HDPE's resilient nature enables efficient mechanical recycling processes involving sorting, cleaning, and reprocessing into new products with minimal quality degradation. Its versatility in packaging, containers, and various products generates a significant supply of post-consumer HDPE waste, and its strong demand makes recycling economically viable.

The chemical recycling process is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Chemical processing is favored in the post-consumer recycled plastics market for its ability to transform challenging and contaminated plastic waste into usable materials. Unlike mechanical recycling, chemical processes like depolymerization or pyrolysis can break down complex plastics, including mixed or contaminated streams, into their molecular components. This enables the production of high-quality recycled plastics, suitable for various applications, without the limitations posed by sorting and compatibility issues.

By End-use Application, Packaging accounts for the fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

Recycled plastics find their predominant application in packaging due to the packaging industry's pivotal role in addressing sustainability challenges. The packaging sector's high demand for materials aligns with the increasing emphasis on reducing plastic waste and enhancing environmental responsibility. By incorporating recycled plastics, packaging manufacturers can meet consumer expectations for eco-friendly products and contribute to circular economy initiatives. The versatility of recycled plastics allows them to replace virgin plastics in various packaging forms such as bottles, containers, and films, offering a viable solution to reduce the environmental impact of packaging waste while fostering a more sustainable industry landscape.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region emerges as the largest market for post-consumer recycled plastics due to its rapid urbanization and vast population. The region's substantial urban growth leads to increased plastic consumption, resulting in significant plastic waste generation. As urban centers expand, so does the need for sustainable waste management solutions, making post-consumer recycled plastics essential for addressing environmental concerns. Additionally, the sizable population drives demand for consumer goods and packaging, making recycled plastics an attractive choice to meet eco-conscious consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. These factors combined to position the Asia-Pacific market as a key player in the adoption and integration of post-consumer recycled plastics to create more environmentally responsible and resource-efficient societies.

Market Players

The leading players in the post-consumer recycled plastics market are Veolia Environnement SA (France), Suez SA (France), Waste Management, Inc. (US), Republic Services, Inc. (US), Waste Connections, Inc. (Canada), Biffa plc (UK), Clean Harbors, Inc. (US), Stericycle, Inc. (US), Remondis SE & Co. KG (Germany) and others.

